ServiceTitan announces new bundle of features to help contractors continue essential operations

ServiceTitan's COVID Product Pack empowers contractors to continue providing essential services to their communities. These changes will help users facilitate an entirely contactless experience with customers, and help to enable office staff to work remotely to adhere to social distancing measures.

The ServiceTitan COVID Product Pack includes the following features:

Marketing Pro COVID edition

Online scheduling

Two-way text messaging

Call forwarding to up to 10 numbers

Remote invoicing and signature capture

Remote estimate authorization

Remote payment collection

Online payments and estimates

Direct shipments to technicians

Online technician timesheets and payroll

Office timecard payroll

Online office performance and activity reports

"Our customers are out there in challenging conditions every day, delivering the essential services that homeowners and businesses still need," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "But they need new tools that help them comply with safety recommendations and the changing expectations of their customers and employees during the COVID-19 crisis. We're making these features available to new and existing customers so they can continue to safely meet the needs of their communities."

For more information on ServiceTitan's COVID Product Pack features and other resources they're providing home and commercial service businesses during the pandemic, visit https://www.servicetitan.com/trades-show-up today.

