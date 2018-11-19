ServiceTitan Integrates AirAdvice for Homes™ Indoor Air Quality Measurement Tools

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software for residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other home service businesses, announced today the integration of AirAdvice for Homes™ reports, allowing heating and air conditioning service companies using ServiceTitan to automatically receive AirAdvice indoor air quality (IAQ) reports in their ServiceTitan customer record.

"Over 94 percent of all homes have at least one IAQ problem," said Don Aultman, CEO at AirAdvice for Homes. "By combining our IAQ assessment platform with ServiceTitan, our residential HVAC service users have a leg up in identifying and solving IAQ problems for their customers, especially those suffering from asthma or allergies."

The AirAdvice for Homes portable system quantifies IAQ and comfort problems in the home and provides action-oriented reports in 30 minutes, allowing the contractor to share findings and solutions with the homeowner while still in the home. The reports show what IAQ parameters were measured, why those parameters are of concern, what was found in the home, and what product solutions are appropriate.

"Our users are always looking for ways to improve their value to their customers," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "By integrating AirAdvice's reports into ServiceTitan, they will now be able to quickly and easily present a compiled report that homeowners can understand, along with recommendations on how to address their air quality issues, all without leaving the platform."

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit: www.servicetitan.com.

About AirAdvice for Homes™

AirAdvice for Homes, Inc. has its origins in the 1990s, when John Skardon was searching for a way to help his wife manage her severe asthma. She could experience a life threatening attack when exposed to particles and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that could not be detected by sight or smell. John designed and built an affordable method for measuring such indoor air quality (IAQ) parameters. Co-founder Meindert Kleefstra, an electrical engineer, built the first prototypes of the AirAdvice IAQ monitor in 1999. Today, AirAdvice for Homes continues the original mission of improving the quality of life for homeowners. AirAdvice for Homes is the premier IAQ program in the marketplace. The company's goal is to constantly improve its offerings through investment in all aspects of the program, including sensor technology, reports, and training. For more information, visit http://www.airadviceforhomes.com/.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps home services companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and increase sales. ServiceTitan's end-to-end solution for the multi-billion dollar residential home services industry includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software. ServiceTitan is the preferred software for the world's most successful plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.



Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE ServiceTitan

Related Links

http://www.servicetitan.com

