ServiceTitan Integrates iManifold®, Advanced Residential HVAC Diagnostic Tool for Techs and Homeowners

"The goal behind our iManifold platform is similar to that of ServiceTitan's," said Bill Northrup, CEO of North Park Innovations. "We both want to offer solutions that help home service contractors in the field perform their job quickly and efficiently and to create satisfied, loyal customers. The integration of the analytics found through our revolutionary diagnostic tool helps takes the guesswork out of maintenance and gives ServiceTitan customers the opportunity to quickly provide homeowners with easy-to-read reports on their HVAC system to make informed decisions."

With this new integration, after the physical diagnostic process is complete, iManifold reports are instantly and automatically imported into the ServiceTitan customer's job record, allowing for single click access to share reports directly with customers via the ServiceTitan mobile app or from the convenience of a desktop.

"Combined with the power of ServiceTitan, integrated iManifold reports allow our customers to show homeowners data about their HVAC unit in a sleek, modern format," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "This improves the homeowner's experience and trust and, when used as part of a full HVAC routine, can lead to data transparency and improved sales conversions in the field. This is just another of the many win-win solutions we work toward providing to our customers every day."

For more information about iManifold's integration with ServiceTitan, visit ServiceTitan Marketplace .

About iManifold®

The iManifold® is a breakthrough in digital manifold technology and HVAC/R system measurement analysis. Manufactured by North Park Innovations Group, the iManifold gauge set, wireless probes and Pro+ subscription will save you hours by eliminating the need for manual calculations while presenting the data in an easy to read format on your smart device. For more information about iManifold, visit https://imanifold.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the $400B home service sector. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

