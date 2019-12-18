ServiceTitan named one of L.A.'s best workplaces for second consecutive year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, was named among the 100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the second year in a row.

The list is based on company benefits, policies and a company-wide survey of the Glendale office. The final rankings for 2019 were announced at a reception on Nov. 18.

"This year has proven to be monumental for us in regard to the amount of talent we've acquired, and we want to make sure each team member always feels supported and well-equipped," said Ara Mahdessian, founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "They provide an unparalleled service to hardworking tradespeople everywhere, every day. They're making an impactful difference in countless lives—and ServiceTitan wouldn't be where it is today if it wasn't for their innovation and reliability."

Among its most-touted employee policies and perks, ServiceTitan provides an extensive benefits package to each salaried employee, which includes a completely paid-for health plan and flexible Paid Time Off. Onsite, employees enjoy an open seating layout, free daily lunch and communal kitchens, access to frequent office events, and—most importantly—a culture rooted in approachability and transparency.

"We are dedicated to developing creative ways to increase our employees' success here at ServiceTitan," said Vahe Kuzoyan, ServiceTitan's president and co-founder. "Our drive has always been about meeting high expectations, and our commitment to fostering workplace satisfaction is no exception. I'm looking forward to our next chapter of growth as both a team and a company."

Along with substantial growth in new talent this year, ServiceTitan has experienced company growth on multiple levels, as well. The company received global recognition for placing No. 14 on the Forbes Cloud 100 List, and for being named on the Inc. 5000 List for a third consecutive time.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home service and commercial contractor industry. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.



