ServiceTitan named one of the Best Places to Work

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. This 14th annual program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

The survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. ServiceTitan ranked No. 36 on the list of 100 companies. While the company is headquartered in Los Angeles, it also has offices in Atlanta and Armenia with more than 1,000 employees worldwide.



Factors taken into account include workplace policies, philosophy, demographics and more. Employees were also asked to take part in a survey to measure their experience.

"We're dedicated to creating a healthy environment mentally and physically for our Titans, especially in these turbulent times," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Our No. 1 goal is ensuring the safety and well-being of our staff, whether that's in one of our offices or working remotely as most are. By investing in our team, we've created success not only for ServiceTitan's employees, but for our clients, as well."

ServiceTitan was founded in 2012 by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan and currently serves 4,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.servicetitan.com .

ServiceTitan's ranking and others were revealed at a special virtual event on Aug. 5 and published in the Aug. 10 issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. To see the rankings, visit https://labusinessjournal.com/bpw2020/

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

