ServiceTitan Named One of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software for residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other home service professionals and commercial contractor businesses, was awarded a spot on the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual Best Places to Work list for the third year in a row.

The company was ranked ninth in the large business category. The rankings are based on employee surveys and evaluations of each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics.

"We value our employees' needs and well-being because our team is what makes ServiceTitan the industry leader that it is today," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Our ultimate goal is to serve our customers with excellence, and we realize that we can only do that when our employees are happy and passionate about what we're doing."



ServiceTitan's employee benefits include free lunch every day; full company-paid health, vision and dental insurance -- including six weeks of paid parental leave within the first year of the employee having their baby; flex time; and pet insurance. The company additionally supports internal hackathons, employee driven diversity charters, and philanthropic causes to allow employees to expand upon interests outside of the day to day. ServiceTitan is also invested in employee's professional growth by offering LinkedIn Learning access, hosting internal workshops focused on crucial conversations and discovering your strengths.

The company also offers ClassPass to employees to provide access and more flexibility to fitness classes.

The company itself was launched eight years ago by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan in honor of their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. Mahdessian and Kuzoyan realized early on that there was a lack of software options for tradespeople and created ServiceTitan to meet that need. The company now has more than 700 employees and 3,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada.



"We created ServiceTitan out of appreciation for our families, so honoring our employees' time with their families is a top priority for us," Mahdessian said. "That's why we've made it a point to offer benefits like an unlimited vacation policy to allow our employees the time to value family. We want our employees to come to work energized, ready to succeed and without feeling like they're neglecting their home life."

The rankings are all available on the Los Angeles Business Journal website.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit www.servicetitan.com.



About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home service and commercial contractor industry. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

Media Content:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE ServiceTitan

Related Links

http://www.servicetitan.com

