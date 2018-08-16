ServiceTitan Named to 2018 Inc. 500 for Second Year in a Row

"Recognition like this is confirmation that our philosophy of empowering home service contractors is working," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Our growth is reliant on their growth, and our mindset has always been and will continue to be about helping home service contractors grow their business."

In addition to this honor, ServiceTitan was named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces 2018 list back in May.

"We have a passionate team dedicated to our customers, and we reward those who join the ServiceTitan team and buy into that cultural mindset," Mahdessian said. "With our ongoing customer focus, like our Pantheon User Conference which is going on right now, the ServiceTitan team is constantly looking for ways to connect one-on-one with our national customer base to forge stronger partnerships and lasting business relationships. We look forward to continuing to grow ServiceTitan by investing in home service providers to help them be more efficient and productive."

For more information about Inc. 500 and to see the full list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

ServiceTitan is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps home services companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and increase sales. ServiceTitan's end-to-end solution for the multi-billion dollar residential home services industry includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software. ServiceTitan is the preferred software for the world's most successful plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

