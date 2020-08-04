ServiceTitan names four finalists for prestigious Titan of the Year award

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, has named four finalists for the annual Titan of the Year award. The honor recognizes a ServiceTitan user who best represents the company and demonstrates the value it offers for customers and homeowners.

"These four companies exemplify the hard work and values that ServiceTitan stands for," said Ara Mahdessian, ServiceTitan's co-founder and CEO. "We know they all would have experienced success in this industry under any circumstances, but we're honored that ServiceTitan has been part of their excellence. It's rewarding to know that we've helped them grow and stand out in their communities for their performance, service and value."

The Titan of the Year award will be presented during ServiceTitan's annual Pantheon user conference, which is scheduled for Aug. 12-13. This year's event will be virtual.

The four finalists for 2020 Titan of the Year are:

A&A Plumbing ( San Antonio )

) Cody & Sons Plumbing, Heating & Air ( Dallas )

) Hurlburt Heating & Plumbing ( Durand, Wisconsin )

) ProSkill Plumbing, Heating & Air ( Phoenix )

The four companies have more than 20 combined years of experience using ServiceTitan. They have averaged more than 50% annual growth while using ServiceTitan.

Pantheon 2020 also includes appearances by former "Dirty Jobs" host Mike Rowe and Mandy "Bear" Rennehan. For more information, visit https://www.servicetitan.com/pantheon .

