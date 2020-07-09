ServiceTitan names industry veteran Cameron Kerr vice president of franchise strategy

Kerr has more than 25 years of professional experience in multi-site operations and the franchise industry, including more than a decade in management and leadership positions at Clockwork Home Services, a leading national franchisor of HVAC, plumbing, and electric services with the brands One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning ® , Benjamin Franklin Plumbing ® , and Mister Sparky ® .

"Cameron is bringing experience and expertise that will immediately help ServiceTitan continue to grow," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "He has a wealth of knowledge and a wide network of relationships in both the franchise and the service industries. That exceptional combination provides us with tools and insights that will be critical to keeping ServiceTitan connected with one of our key markets."

As the company's vice president of franchise strategy, Kerr will work with ServiceTitan's leadership and sales teams to develop and implement strategic planning and visioning for franchise relationships.

"This is a unique opportunity to apply all the skills and knowledge I've developed over my career," Kerr said. "ServiceTitan's success is built on providing solutions that help contractors operate their businesses more efficiently and productively, and their mission matches my own commitment to equipping contractors for extraordinary growth."

ServiceTitan was founded in 2012 by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan as a way to help their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. The company has more than 800 employees working in offices in California, Atlanta and Armenia, and serves 4,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

