ServiceTitan Ranked Number 154 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan today announced it ranked 154 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America. ServiceTitan grew 773% during the 2020 ranking's qualifying three-year period, 2016 to 2019.

ServiceTitan's co-founder and chief executive officer, Ara Mahdessian, credits key new partnerships, including with Carrier, Service Finance, and Cloplay, and the introduction of powerful upgrades to its Marketing Pro software for the company's 773% revenue growth. "Our new partnerships, acquisitions, and integrations in 2020 were a big part of our success in a challenging economic climate," Mahdessian said. "We also continued to develop the service and product that we offer, strengthening ServiceTitan's position as the leading software for the home and commercial service industries. We've worked hard to build a culture that values innovation and passion, and we're excited about finding even more ways to make life and work better for our customers."

ServiceTitan previously ranked 123 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner in 2019 and ranked 93 in the 2018 Technology Fast 500™.

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. In 2020, Technology Fast 500 award winners were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

PR Contact: Heather Ripley, Ripley PR, (865) 977-1973, [email protected]

SOURCE ServiceTitan

