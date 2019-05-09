Servier Cuts Ribbon on New Boston Headquarters

BOSTON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. subsidiary of the global French pharmaceutical company Servier Group, today officially opened its American headquarters, expanding its global footprint and taking yet another step toward becoming one of the world's premier pharmaceutical companies. Oncology treatment and care will be the immediate focus in the U.S., although plans for expansion to other therapeutic areas and patient communities are underway.

State and local officials joined Servier leadership from France and the U.S. in cutting the ribbon on the facility in Boston's new Innovation District in the Seaport, which already employs 100 professionals in marketing, business development, research and development and strategic support functions. That figure is projected to double within five years. Servier Group also established the first office of the Servier BioInnovation network in Boston, with a focus on external innovation and partnerships.

"We are delighted to welcome colleagues, friends, partners and the community to celebrate our entry into the United States," said Olivier Laureau, President, Servier Group, which is based in the Paris metropolitan area and is the second largest French pharmaceutical company. "We bring with us a rich uniqueness, and we are now able to bring our passion for innovation and our dedication to improving the lives of patients and caregivers to the U.S."

"The addition of Servier to our Commonwealth will continue to bolster Massachusetts' reputation as a healthcare industry hub, while also enriching our community with additional jobs," said Timothy McGourthy, Deputy Secretary, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development. "We applaud Servier's commitment to our state and welcome their rich history in research and academic excellence, which aligns well with our state's heritage in healthcare innovation. Together, the future looks ripe for further partnerships and collaborations with Boston's leading academic and research institutions as well as with our broad patient care community."

Servier began building its presence in the U.S. with its 2018 purchase of Shire's oncology franchise, including all marketed products, pipeline, and partnerships with leading U.S. pharmaceutical companies such as: Novartis, Allogene Therapeutics, Ipsen, MacroGenics and Symphogen. Servier also has long-standing partnerships with local academic institutions including, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among others.

"We are here for the long term," said David K. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Servier Pharmaceuticals. "We chose Boston so we could benefit from being in one of the world's leading hubs for bioinnovation – both to tap cutting-edge expertise, as well as to work collaboratively with like-minded companies."

Servier is a privately held global company with $4.7 billion in annual sales and operates in 149 countries across four therapeutic areas beyond oncology, including cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory, diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases. "As an independent company governed by a foundation, Servier can be deliberate about putting patients first and executing on its long-term vision," Laureau said. "The unique operating model translates into re-investing 25 percent of revenue1 into research and development each year."

"The commitment to serve patients permeates the Servier culture, and that includes providing support before, during and after treatment with our medicines," Lee said. To ensure patients are at the forefront of every decision, Servier Pharmaceuticals already has created an "Expert Council" comprised of patients, caregivers and advocates, and other experts across the patient experience to inform and advise on key business decisions.

"We are seeking a new level of engagement to best support patients and caregivers on their journey," Lee said. In addition to the Expert Council, Servier is working to develop digitally enabled connected devices to help patients in their daily lives and to provide enhanced medical monitoring, as well as direct assistance when patients need it most.

The company has plans for the introduction of ASPARLAS™ (calaspargase pegol-mknl) to the portfolio. Servier researchers in the U.S. collaborate with their global research and development colleagues on new approaches to tackling cancer. Currently, at least a dozen oncology projects are in clinical development worldwide.

About Servier in the U.S.

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC., is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients and their families and caregivers. Servier is the partner of choice for leading academic institutions and a growing number of pharmaceutical companies. Servier BioInnovation is a joint initiative between Servier Group R&D and Global Business Development for external innovation. The initiative is focused on identifying new early-stage R&D opportunities and expediting business development and licensing activities in the U.S.

Learn more at https://www.servier.us/

About Servier Group

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 149 countries and a turnover of 4.2 billion euros in 2018, Servier employs 22,000 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generics) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, oncology and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development. One hundred million patients are treated daily worldwide with Servier drugs.



