Serving Those Who Served: Providing Continuing Education and Professional Development
Nov 11, 2022, 01:15 ET
Center for Business Acceleration delivers Veteran-centric care to the Community through the VA Accelerator Program. As a non-profit institution of higher learning, offering continuing education and professional development for those who served.
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade the VA Accelerator Program has helped hundreds of disabled Veterans in Entrepreneurship across the nation providing community-based businesses. The VA Accelerator Program, an innovation of the Department of Veterans Affairs Vocational Readiness & Employment.
As the nation honors these American heroes for their military service on Veterans Day, November 11, we extend recognition and Veteran-centric care to military Veterans and their families when facing limiting obstacles in their lives. This includes entrepreneurship education, apprenticeship programs, and upskilling in a professional career.
SOURCE Center for Business Acceleration
