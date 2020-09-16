Servitek Electric completed a powerful EV charger station project in the City of Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Servitek Electric launches first of its kind EV Charging Service in Santa Clarita. Servitek was founded by Geoff Reyes who has been recognized as the Los Angeles SBA 2017 Veteran Business Champion of the Year. Servitek grew from a part-time engineering consulting service located in a spare bedroom to a full-service multidisciplinary electrical contracting company building electrical, data, security, and transportation infrastructure for public works.

Speaking about the project, this charging station in the City of Santa Clarita is at the cutting edge of electric vehicle technology. Servitek Electric was the company in charge of the project's development, from the design and execution of the facility, including the associated electrical infrastructure, to the operation of the system, marking an important technology milestone. The city of Santa Clarita in California has 151 public charging stations. With this Servitek's electric vehicle charging facility, the Santa Clarita service station becomes an innovation benchmark in the city's road network.

Servitek Electric is one of the most promising companies with its proven R&D capabilities and global expertise in electrical and engineering services. Servitek's technology enabled City of Santa Clarita EV charging station not only help optimize charging infrastructure but also help achieve operational efficiencies through real time data generation.

SOURCE Servitek Electric, Inc.