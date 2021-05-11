Servo Motors And Drives Market to grow by USD 3.15 billion during 2021-2025, ABB Ltd. and Danfoss AS emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

DC servo motors and drives will lead the market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for servo motors and drives for robotics applications will influence the market positively during 2021-2025.

The market is projected to grow by over 4% in the next few years.

54% of the market growth will originate from APAC.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for integrated servo motors and brushless motors and surging focus on increasing energy efficiency in industries will offer immense growth opportunities. Intense competition among vendors is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this servo motors and drives market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Servo Motors and Drives Market is segmented as below:

Product

DC Servo Motors And Drives



AC Servo Motors And Drives

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The servo motors and drives market report covers the following areas:

Servo Motors and Drives Market Size

Servo Motors and Drives Market Trends

Servo Motors and Drives Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in demand for automated equipment on industrial premises as one of the prime reasons driving the servo motors and drives the market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Servo Motors and Drives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist servo motors and drives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the servo motors and drives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the servo motors and drives market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of servo motors and drives market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

DC servo motors and drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AC servo motors and drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nidec Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Regal Beloit Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



