Servotronics, Inc. Announces The Hiring Of Manufacturing Executive Michael F. McKee As Vice President Of Operations

ELMA, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN – SVT) a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products announces the hiring of Michael F. McKee in the role of Vice President of Operations. The Company's appointment of Mr. McKee is the next step in a previously announced initiative to build operational depth in response to recent and expected growth. Mr. McKee reports to the Chief Operating Officer, James Takacs, and he is responsible for managing day-to-day manufacturing operations. In this capacity, Mr. McKee manages the Company's Director of Operations, Director of Manufacturing, and Continuous Improvement Manager while providing leadership of the production planning, purchasing, shipping & receiving, and manufacturing teams.

"I am pleased to welcome Michael McKee to the Servotronics senior management team," said Kenneth D. Trbovich, Chairman and CEO of Servotronics. "I look forward to working with Michael as we position our operations to accommodate future growth."

Mr. McKee brings over 25 years of manufacturing experience to Servotronics. He previously held positions of considerable responsibility including Plant Manager for Commercial Applied Equipment Operations at Carrier Corporation, General Manager at Bitzer Scroll, Inc., Director of Advanced Manufacturing Operations at O'Brien & Gere, and General Manager of Industrial and Engineered System at ITT. Most recently, Mr. McKee served as the Vice President of Operations at Engineering Manufacturing Technologies in Endicott, NY, providing metal fabrication services to customers in the aerospace, defense, automotive, pharmaceutical, and other commercial and industrial markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the Sage Graduate School.

Servotronics, Inc. is composed of two groups – the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and the Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures servo control and other components for various commercial and government applications (i.e., aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment, etc.). The CPG designs and manufactures cutlery, bayonets, machetes and combat, survival, sporting, agricultural, and pocket knives for both commercial and government applications.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain paragraphs of this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, such as those pertaining to the Company's planned growth efforts and expectation of new business and success in its entry into new product programs. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company derives a material portion of its revenue from fixed price contracts with agencies of the U.S. Government or their prime contractors. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: uncertainties in today's global economy, including political risks, adverse changes in legal and regulatory environments, and difficulty in predicting defense appropriations, the introduction of new technologies and the impact of competitive products. the vitality of the commercial aviation industry and its ability to purchase new aircraft, the willingness and ability of the Company's customers to fund long-term purchase programs, and market demand and acceptance both for the Company's products and its customers' products which incorporate Company-made components, the Company's ability to accurately align capacity with demand, the availability of financing and changes in interest rates, the outcome of pending and potential litigation and the additional risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

