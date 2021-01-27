Servpac Offers Enhanced Cloud Security Solution and Free Risk Assessment to Hawaii Businesses

HONOLULU, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Servpac Inc., Hawaii's Cloud Solution, announced the addition of an enhanced security backup feature to their suite of cloud-based services. While traditional cloud backup systems enable data to be overwritten, Servpac utilizes advanced encryption software to make the data immutable against hackers.

Integration of the cloud security feature was expedited at the tail end of 2020, after news around the massive SolarWinds hack was reported. Richard Zheng, President of Servpac, explains, "As evident from last year's large-scale SolarWinds attack on major companies and government departments, cyber-attacks can happen to even the most heavily monitored organizations."

The risk of cyber-attacks grows every year as criminal tactics are becoming increasingly sophisticated. According to a recent survey conducted by Gartner, 48% of board of directors believe cybersecurity is a top risk to their enterprise.1 Zheng says, "We're seeing an increase in the number of organizations moving their data to the cloud. As a result, we need to stay ahead of the curve and keep up with the latest technology to protect our customer's digital assets."

Servpac's new cloud security backup solution is available for free to existing customers who utilize their local and private cloud services. In addition, to heighten the awareness of cyber threats, Servpac is offering complimentary risk assessments to local businesses. The assessment will serve as an audit for organizations to identify any potential gaps in their current data network and security processes.

To request a complimentary risk assessment, visit www.servpac.com/risk-assessment/

About Servpac

Servpac is Hawaii's Cloud Solution. Started in 2004, Servpac has evolved from a telecommunications provider, to an all-in-one cloud-based technology solution for Hawaii businesses. Our suite of services range from cloud computing, data colocation, managed services, dedicated fiber internet and VoIP phone solutions. We focus on providing premium customer service and deliver world-class solutions that transform Hawaii's technology landscape. For more information, visit www.servpac.com

1 Predicts 2021: Cybersecurity Program Management and IT Risk Management, Gartner, January 8, 2021.

CONTACT:Christina Dimovska, [email protected]

SOURCE Servpac Inc.

Related Links

https://www.servpac.com

