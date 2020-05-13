ServSafe Releases Reopening Guidance Video for All Restaurant Employees

CHICAGO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServSafe, the nation's leader in food safety training, today released ServSafe Reopening Guidance: COVID-19 Precautions, the third video to help restaurant and foodservice employees learn best practices to employ during the coronavirus outbreak. The course provides best practices for employees of a restaurant preparing to reopen a dining room following a state shutdown. The video is free of charge, available in English and Spanish, and can be viewed on-demand at ServSafe.com/freecourses.

"As owners and operators start to make plans to reopen their dining rooms, they are aware that all of their staff will need training on safe operations during the pandemic," said Sherman Brown, executive vice president, training and certification for the National Restaurant Association. "This video adds to current best practices for food handling, which makes the modified protocols easier for all staff members to put into practice."

The new video is based on the National Restaurant Association Reopening Guidance, and is intended to be partnered with federal, state or municipal requirements for reopening.

The course covers the latest information and current best practices for:

How the coronavirus is passed

Symptoms to watch for

How and when to wear face coverings

When to wear gloves

Cleaning and disinfecting

Social distancing

Pickup and delivery

The original ServSafe Takeout and ServSafe Delivery: COVID-19 Precautions training videos are also available on-demand in both English and Spanish.

In addition to the COVID-19-specific training videos, ServSafe has made the standard Food Handler training and five popular, career-advancing training classes available free of charge to industry employees in April and May. The education courses include the ServSuccess Restaurant Professional and Restaurant Supervisor learning suites. These courses remain free of charge through May 31, 2020.

To learn more about these training and education opportunities, go to ServSafe.com/freecourses.

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.6 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf. We sponsor the industry's largest trade show (National Restaurant Association Show); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE National Restaurant Association

Related Links

https://restaurant.org/Home

