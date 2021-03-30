SES Poised for Domestic, International Growth with Naming of Executive Leadership Team

SES, formerly SolidEnergy Systems, offers a complete Li-Metal battery solution, including cells, modules, an AI-powered algorithm for enhanced monitoring and optimization, materials and recycling. This unique approach in the Li-Metal battery market is possible due to the breadth and depth of expertise of the company's leadership, including Rohit Makharia as its newly appointed president and chief operating officer.

Makharia has nearly 20 years of experience in battery and fuel cell development and venture capital investment. His expertise lies at the intersection of energy, industry, transportation and materials. Prior to joining SES, Makharia led the battery cell development for the Chevrolet Bolt at General Motors, and later served on the board of many high-growth companies including SES. He will be based at the company's US headquarters in Boston .

Additionally, in an effort to organize and expand the company's strategic technical functions, SES has promoted two key individuals into executive roles.

Yongkyu Son is promoted to chief technology officer. Son has nearly 20 years of battery cell and process development experience at various battery and electronics companies including Apple, Johnson Controls, SDI and SKI. Son previously served as director of research and development.

Dr. Hong Gan is promoted to chief science officer. His team is leading efforts in developing novel materials specific to Li-Metal batteries. Dr. Gan has a long 25 year history in the research and development of Li-ion and Li-Metal battery technologies, and brings prior experience from companies such as Greatbatch Technologies, Brookhaven National Labs and Enevate.

"The impressive backgrounds of this leadership team exemplify how SES is able to cross the chasm that exists today in the electric battery market," said Dr. Qichao Hu, founder and CEO of SES. "We are not only producing battery materials, but building a vertically-integrated Li-Metal battery cell company which provides a comprehensive solution that no one else in the market can offer. With this team in place, we are well-positioned to help shape the future of EVs."

SES has also named new heads of its finance, Korean and legal functions.

Jing Nealis , chief financial officer, comes to SES with more than 15 years of global finance and operations experience in private and public companies. Nealis has extensive experience with technology-driven manufacturing companies in the clean energy industry.

Hans Kim , head of Korea, joins SES with more than 30 years of experience in international corporate finance and capital markets in Seoul , Hong Kong , London and New York . Kim has advised a number of blue-chip companies in the automotive and chemical sectors, and has founded several private equity funds.

Joanne Ban is promoted to chief legal and corporate officer. Formerly vice president of legal, Ban has more than 16 years of legal, M&A, and capital markets experience.

"The expertise of this team is unmatched in this field," said Hu. "Their impressive backgrounds and experience will enable SES to help make EVs around the world more accessible, affordable and better-performing."

The announcement of its executive leadership team is the latest in milestone announcements from SES. In February, SES formed a JDA with GM to enhance Li-Metal battery development, allowing for higher electric vehicle driving range in a smaller package and significantly lower cost.

SES is the world leader in development and manufacturing of high-performance Li-Metal batteries for automotive and transportation applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms, and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Singapore and has operations in Boston, Shanghai and Seoul. Its shareholders include General Motors, SK, Temasek, Tianqi Lithium, Applied Materials, Vertex and Shanghai Auto. For more information, please visit www.ses.ai .

