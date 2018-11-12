SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers at 2018 Nashville Music Awards

Matt McGinn, who has topped the charts with "Heaven," performed by Kane Brown, was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year . The multi-week, No. 1 multi-Platinum-selling " Heaven ," published by SMACKWORKS MUSIC and Kobalt Group Publishing, was named SESAC Song of the Year. Winning its first-ever Publisher of the Year accolade was SMACKWORKS MUSIC during the event.

McGinn's co-writer and Lindsay Rimes, along with friends Aaron Eshuis and Joey Hyde, performed the No. 1 song "Heaven" in his honor. RCA Nashville recording artist Ryan Hurd was also on hand to present McGinn with his Songwriter of the Year Award.

In addition to celebrating songwriters and publishers, the Veteran's Day event recognized America's bravest men and women of the armed forces during the awards show. SESAC honored the Folds of Honor Foundation and its mission for providing educational scholarships to families of the fallen and disabled service members, and recognized Lee Brice, a SESAC affiliate, with an award for his involvement in the establishment of the Folds of Honor Nashville Chapter.

The awards ceremony kicked off with Jamey Johnson and John Carter Cash performing "Spirit Rider" from the recent project Johnny Cash: Forever Words, which assembled an A-list of talent and garnered chart accolades from around the world. Lee Brice also performed a moving tribute of his 2013 CMA Song of the Year "I Drive Your Truck" in honor of Veteran's Day. Culminating the evening, SESAC affiliates DJ KO, Runaway June, Tyler Rich, Seaforth and Michael Tyler provided musical entertainment with their latest hits.

The festive event, hosted by Shannan Hatch, SESAC's Vice President of Creative Services, honored top songwriters and publishers behind the year's biggest hits in the genres of country and Americana. More than 500 songwriters, publishers and industry professionals attended the awards celebration, sponsored in part by W.H. Grant & Sons and Sound Royalties.

Country Awards:

"YOURS"

Written by:

Casey Brown

published by:

Not Just Another Song Publishing, So Essential Tunes

recorded by:

Russell Dickerson

"HEART BREAK"

written by:

Hillary Scott

published by W.B.M. Music Corp, EKT Publishing

recorded by:

Lady Antebellum

"HEAVEN"

written by:

Matt McGinn

published SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing

recorded by:

Kane Brown

"SINGLES YOU UP"

written by:

Justin Ebach

published by: Wordspring Music, WBM Music, Memory Days

recorded by:

Jordan Davis

"LOSING SLEEP"

written by:

Josh Hoge

published by: EMI Foray Music, Write to Be Free

recorded by:

Chris Young

"SHE'S WITH ME"

written by:

Seth Mosley

published by:

CentricSongs, Capitol CMG Amplifier

recorded by:

High Valley

"ONE NUMBER AWAY"

written by:

Sammy Mitchell

published by Concord Music, Self Shrevident Music

recorded by:

Luke Combs

Americana Awards:

ALL AMERICAN MADE

contributions by:

Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey

published by:

BMG, Peach Pit, Fisheye

recorded by:

Margo Price

FROM A ROOM VOL. 2

contributions by:

Kevin Welch, Brice Long, Jaron Boyer

published by:

Send ME the Checks Music, Spur 66 Music, Universal Tunes, EMI Foray Music, BMG

recorded by:

Chris Stapleton

JOHNNY CASH: FOREVER WORDS

contributions by:

Jamey Johnson, Rosanne Cash, Robert Glasper

published by:

Polishit, Chelcait Music, Notable Music, Words of Cash Music, BMG, Big Deal Music

recorded by:

Various Artists

ACCOMPLICE ONE

contributions by:

Anthony Snape

published by:

Anthony Snape Music Publishing

recorded by:

Tommy Emmanuel

THE LONELY, THE LONESOME & THE GONE

contributions by:

Andrew Combs

published by:

Concord Music, Chunk of Coal Publishing

recorded by:

Lee Ann Womack

TIME FLIES

contributions by:

Jim Lauderdale

published by:

BMG Cicada, Jim Lauderdale Music

Performed by:

Jim Lauderdale

FREE YOURSELF UP

contributions by:

Rachael Price, Michael Olson

published by:

W.B.M. Music, 17 Lake Street Music

recorded by:

Lake Street Music

