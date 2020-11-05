SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers with 2020 Nashville Music Awards

"We are very excited to once again recognize our talented songwriter and publishing partners with the annual Nashville Music Awards," said Kelli Turner, President and COO, SESAC Rights Management. "Although we can't be together in person, we are deeply honored to celebrate the creative achievements of our affiliates in a new way. Not only are we grateful for their craft of songwriting, we value their work and its connection to the human experience, which ultimately lifts our spirits."

"We couldn't be more proud of SESAC's songwriters. Their commitment to writing and bringing us a sense of hope—despite the real struggles that we've all recently faced—has not gone unnoticed," added Sam Kling, SVP of Creative Operations. "I also need to commend both Lydia Schultz and ET Brown for their relentless dedication to SESAC's Country and Americana affiliates during this time."

Matt McGinn was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year for the second time, taking home his first award in 2018. McGinn's chart-topping hits from the past year include "Homesick" and "Cool Again" recorded by Kane Brown and "One Thing Right" recorded by Kane Brown and Marshmello. Five-week number one hit, "Even Though I'm Leaving," co-written by Wyatt Durrette III, published by Rosest Music, and recorded by Luke Combs was named SESAC Song of the Year. Durrette also garnered SESAC Song of the Year in 2019. SMACKWORKS Music took home the Publisher of the Year accolade during the event, after previously winning the award for the first time in 2018.

Country Awards:

"EVEN THOUGH I'M LEAVING"

Written by:

Wyatt Durrette III

Published by:

Island South Music, Rosest Music

Recorded by:

Luke Combs

"PRAYED FOR YOU"

Written by:

Allison Veltz Cruz

Published by:

Tunes of Big Deal Music, Songs of Porterfied Music, Words and Music Songs

Recorded by:

Matt Stell

"HOMESICK"

Written by:

Matt McGinn

Published by:

McGinndependence Day, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by:

Kane Brown

"WHAT IF I NEVER GET OVER YOU"

Written by:

Jon Green, Hillary Scott

Published by:

Universal Tunes

Recorded by:

Lady A

"MAKE ME WANT TO"

Written by:

Jimmie Allen

Published by:

Endurance Music Group, Sony/ATV

Recorded by:

Jimmie Allen

"EVERY LITTLE THING"

Written by:

Casey Brown

Published by:

So Essential Tunes, Not Just Another Song Publishing

Recorded by:

Russell Dickerson

"ONE NIGHT STANDARDS"

Written by:

Nicolette Hayford

Published by:

SMACKWORKS MUSIC, I Love RHA, Sony/ATV, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by:

Ashley McBryde

"COOL AGAIN"

Written by:

Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn

Published by:

McGinntellectual Property, Songs For Owen Music, True Blue Works, Universal Tunes, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by:

Kane Brown

"EVERYWHERE BUT ON"

Written by:

Lance Miller

Published by:

Presley Jake Music, W C M Music Corp

Recorded by:

Matt Stell

"I CALLED MAMA"

Written by:

Lance Miller

Published by:

Sonic Style Music, Still Working For All Inc, BMG

Recorded by:

Tim McGraw

"GOT WHAT I GOT"

Written by:

Michael Tyler

Published by:

MTNoize, peertunes LTD

Recorded by:

Jason Aldean

"ONE OF THEM GIRLS"

Written by:

Lee Brice

Published by:

Love Cannons Publishing, W C M Music Corp

Recorded by:

Lee Brice

"DROWNING"

Written by:

Josh Hoge

Published by:

Songs For Owen Music, Universal Tunes

Recorded by:

Chris Young

"THE GIT UP"

Written by:

Blanco Brown

Published by:

Blanco Theory

Recorded by:

Blanco Brown

"ONE THING RIGHT"

Written by:

Josh Hoge, Matt McGinn

Published by:

McGinndependence Day, Songs For Owen Music, Universal Tunes, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by:

Marshmello & Kane Brown

"THE ROCK AND THE HILL"

Written by:

Allison Moorer

Published by:

Bernard House Music

Recorded by:

Allison Moorer

"BLIND LEADING THE BLIND"

Written by:

Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Ted Dwane, Winston Marshall

Published by:

Universal Tunes

Recorded by:

Mumford & Sons

"LETTING ME DOWN"

Written by:

Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price

Published by:

Peach Pit, Fisheye, BMG

Recorded by:

Margo Price

"BAD TRICK"

Written by:

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Judy Hubbard

Published by:

Snake Farm Publishing, BMG

Recorded by:

Ray Wylie Hubbard (ft. Ringo Starr, Don Was, Joe Walsh, Chris Robinson)

"TELL THE TRUTH"

Written by:

Seth Avett, Scott Avett, Bob Crawford

Published by:

First Big Snow Publishing, NemoIVMusic, Truth Comes True Publishing, Ramseur Family Fold Music

Recorded by:

The Avett Brothers

"VICTORY"

Written by:

Seth Avett, Scott Avett

Published by:

First Big Snow Publishing, NemoIVMusic, Ramseur Family Fold Music

Recorded by:

The Avett Brothers

About SESAC PRO:

SESAC Performing Rights Organization is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Lalah Hathaway, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more. SESAC is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC PRO and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Rights Management has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

Media Contact:

Edie Emery

SESAC Inc.

[email protected]

615.963.3496 / 202.423.6806



Jenna Smith

SESAC Inc.

[email protected]

615.932.7905

SOURCE SESAC Rights Management

