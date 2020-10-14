SESAC Latina Celebrates Top 2020 Honorees

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SESAC Latina honored the successes of its songwriters and publishers with a virtual SESAC LATINA MUSIC AWARDS celebration, rolled out across the organization's website and social media channels. For the announcement, SESAC Latina recognized its songwriters with performance awards and top honors to applaud their achievements of the past year.

"We are thrilled to celebrate SESAC Latina's esteemed affiliate family once again, albeit in a new way," said Sam Kling, Senior Vice President of Creative Operations, SESAC Rights Management. "Their incredible talent and endless energy for the art of songwriting is needed now more than ever. We are proud to honor our songwriters who have carried our spirits during these very difficult times. We look forward to celebrating many more of their successes in the future... hopefully in person."

"This year has been like no other, and I'm overwhelmingly excited to not only recognize SESAC Latina's best and brightest but Latin music's continued global success," said Celeste Zendejas, Associate VP of SESAC Latina. "It's exciting to see Latin music expand further globally and into the mainstream, and I could not be more pleased to celebrate our affiliates and their many accomplishments."

SESAC Latina affiliate Nicky Jam received top honor as Songwriter of the Year for the second year in a row. In the category of Song of the Year, which is determined by the longevity of a song's presence on the charts, the SESAC Latina Award went to "Otro Trago (Remix)", recorded by Sech ft. Darell, and co-written by Jam and Juan Diego Medina. In addition, SONY/ATV was named Publisher of the Year.

Below you will find a complete list of winners. In addition, you can click here to find an Awards page with photos and special messages from SESAC Latina honorees.

Songwriter of the Year:

NICKY JAM

Publisher of the Year:

SONY/ATV

Song of the Year:

OTRO TRAGO (REMIX)

Recorded by: Sech, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Darell & Nicky Jam

Written by: Nicky Jam, Juan Diego Medina

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, Sony/ATV Sounds LLC

SESAC Latina Radio Performance Awards

UN AñO

Written by: Gilberto "Bibi" Marín, Jesús Navarro (SACM)

Published by: Multisongs

Recorded by: Sebastián Yatra & Reik

DE LOS BESOS QUE TE DI

Written by: Christian Nodal, Gussy Lau

Published by: Editora Jago, Multisongs

Recorded by: Christian Nodal

TE ROBARÉ

Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Nicky Jam, Joel-Johnatan Ballesteros

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC

Recorded by: Nicky Jam x Ozuna

¿POR QUÉ CAMBIASTE DE OPINIÓN?

Written by: Edén Muñoz

Published by: Dulce María Music LLC

Recorded by: Calibre 50

SOLA

Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC

Recorded by: Manuel Turizo

CON TODO INCLUIDO

Written by: Edén Muñoz

Published by: Dulce María Music LLC, Anval Publishing

Recorded by: La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas

DATE LA VUELTA

Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Nicky Jam

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC

Recorded by: Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam

NADA NUEVO

Written by: Christian Nodal

Published by: Editora Jago, Multisongs

Recorded by: Christian Nodal

ESCLAVO DE TUS BESOS

Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo, ZENZEI

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC

Recorded by: Manuel Turizo x Ozuna

PERFECTA

Written by: Martín Castro

Published by: Alvani Music Publishing, Editorial LGA

Recorded by: Banda Los Recoditos

DILE LA VERDAD

Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC

Recorded by: Jowell & Randy x Manuel Turizo

SIMPLEMENTE GRACIAS

Written by: Edén Muñoz

Published by: Dulce María Music LLC

Recorded by: Calibre 50

QUE LE DÉ

Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Nicky Jam

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC

Recorded by: Rauw Alejandro x Nicky Jam

GRACIAS POR TU AMOR

Written by: Raúl Salas

Published by: Alvani Music Publishing, Editorial LGA

Recorded by: Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga feat. David Bisbal

SI SE DA

Written by: Orlando Jovani Cepeda

Published by: Melodías de Oro Music Publishing

Recorded by: Myke Towers x Farruko

NOS VOLVIMOS A BUSCAR

Written by: Luciano Luna

Published by: Editora de Ideas, Sheridan Luna, Gaxiola Publishing

Recorded by: La Séptima Banda

DÉJALO

Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo, Erasmo Huerta

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC, Wasmo Music

Recorded by: Nacho + Manuel Turizo

POR MI NO TE DETENGAS

Written by: Karenia Cervantes

Published by: LZ Music

Recorded by: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

PEGA PEGA

Written by: Joey Montana

Published by: Flow Con Clase Publishing, EMI Foray Music

Recorded by: Tito "El Bambino"

OLVIDARTE, CÓMO?

Written by: Edén Muñoz

Published by: Dulce María Music LLC

Recorded by: Banda Carnaval

ATRÉVETE

Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Nicky Jam

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC

Recorded by: Nicky Jam x Sech

LAS ENSEÑANZAS

Written by: Danilo Avilez

Published by: Del New Music

Recorded by: Ulices Chaidez

TU VIDA EN LA MÍA

Written by: Erika Ender

Published by: Excelender Songs, SONY/ATV Rhythm

Recorded by: Marc Anthony

VAS A ESTAR BIEN

Written by: Edén Muñoz

Published by: Dulce María Music LLC

Recorded by: Banda Carnaval

EN CERO

Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo, Antonio Rayo Gibo

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC, EMI Foray Music, Rayito Musik-Os

Recorded by: Yandel x Sebastián Yatra x Manuel Turizo

EL CIRCO

Written by: Eduardo Gurrola

Published by: Music of Afinarte

Recorded by: El Fantasma

QUÉ CALOR

Written by: Wissem Larfaoui (SACEM)

Published by: Universal Música Latina

Recorded by: Major Lazer feat. J Balvin & El Alfa

CEDÍ

Written by: Víctor Vicente Pérez

Published by: Multisongs, FERCA Songs

Recorded by: La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

PUNTO G

Written by: Antonio Rayo Gibo

Published by: EMI Foray Music, Rayito Musik-Os

Recorded by: Karol G

ME HICISTE UN BORRACHO

Written by: César Valdivia, Alex Hernández

Published by: La Trakalosa de Monterrey Inc., Trébol Musical Corp.

Recorded by: Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

DESCONOCIDOS

Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC

Recorded by: Mau & Ricky + Manuel Turizo + Camilo

ROSA DE CASTILLA

Written by: José Luis García

Published by: Música Garmex International

Recorded by: Los Huracanes del Norte

ALELUYA

Written by: Gilberto "Bibi" Marín, Jesús Navarro (SACM), Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo

Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC, Multisongs

Recorded by: Reik & Manuel Turizo

CHALITO

Written by: Edén Muñoz

Published by: Dulce María Music LLC

Recorded by: Calibre 50

DOLLAR

Written by: Orlando Jovani Cepeda

Published by: Melodías de Oro Music Publishing

Recorded by: Becky G x Myke Towers

NO HE LOGRADO APRENDER

Written by: Juan Diego Sandoval, Fernando Camacho

Published by: FERCA Songs, Multisongs

Recorded by: La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

INDECISO

Written by: Felipe Abad (SGAE), Germán Molano (SGAE), Gilberto "Bibi" Marín, Jesús Navarro (SACM)

Published by: Multisongs, Universal Música Latina

Recorded by: Reik x J Balvin x Lalo Ebratt

QUÍTATE LA CARETA

Written by: Néstor Meneses, Carlos Castellanos

Published by: Alvani Music Publishing

Recorded by: Voz de Mando

