SESAC Latina Celebrates Top 2020 Honorees
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: NICKY JAM
SONG OF THE YEAR: NICKY JAM "OTRO TRAGO (REMIX)"
PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR: SONY/ATV
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SESAC Latina honored the successes of its songwriters and publishers with a virtual SESAC LATINA MUSIC AWARDS celebration, rolled out across the organization's website and social media channels. For the announcement, SESAC Latina recognized its songwriters with performance awards and top honors to applaud their achievements of the past year.
"We are thrilled to celebrate SESAC Latina's esteemed affiliate family once again, albeit in a new way," said Sam Kling, Senior Vice President of Creative Operations, SESAC Rights Management. "Their incredible talent and endless energy for the art of songwriting is needed now more than ever. We are proud to honor our songwriters who have carried our spirits during these very difficult times. We look forward to celebrating many more of their successes in the future... hopefully in person."
"This year has been like no other, and I'm overwhelmingly excited to not only recognize SESAC Latina's best and brightest but Latin music's continued global success," said Celeste Zendejas, Associate VP of SESAC Latina. "It's exciting to see Latin music expand further globally and into the mainstream, and I could not be more pleased to celebrate our affiliates and their many accomplishments."
SESAC Latina affiliate Nicky Jam received top honor as Songwriter of the Year for the second year in a row. In the category of Song of the Year, which is determined by the longevity of a song's presence on the charts, the SESAC Latina Award went to "Otro Trago (Remix)", recorded by Sech ft. Darell, and co-written by Jam and Juan Diego Medina. In addition, SONY/ATV was named Publisher of the Year.
Below you will find a complete list of winners. In addition, you can click here to find an Awards page with photos and special messages from SESAC Latina honorees.
Songwriter of the Year:
NICKY JAM
Publisher of the Year:
SONY/ATV
Song of the Year:
OTRO TRAGO (REMIX)
Recorded by: Sech, Ozuna, Anuel AA, Darell & Nicky Jam
Written by: Nicky Jam, Juan Diego Medina
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, Sony/ATV Sounds LLC
SESAC Latina Radio Performance Awards
UN AñO
Written by: Gilberto "Bibi" Marín, Jesús Navarro (SACM)
Published by: Multisongs
Recorded by: Sebastián Yatra & Reik
DE LOS BESOS QUE TE DI
Written by: Christian Nodal, Gussy Lau
Published by: Editora Jago, Multisongs
Recorded by: Christian Nodal
TE ROBARÉ
Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Nicky Jam, Joel-Johnatan Ballesteros
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC
Recorded by: Nicky Jam x Ozuna
¿POR QUÉ CAMBIASTE DE OPINIÓN?
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: Dulce María Music LLC
Recorded by: Calibre 50
SOLA
Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC
Recorded by: Manuel Turizo
CON TODO INCLUIDO
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: Dulce María Music LLC, Anval Publishing
Recorded by: La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas
DATE LA VUELTA
Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Nicky Jam
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC
Recorded by: Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam
NADA NUEVO
Written by: Christian Nodal
Published by: Editora Jago, Multisongs
Recorded by: Christian Nodal
ESCLAVO DE TUS BESOS
Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo, ZENZEI
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC
Recorded by: Manuel Turizo x Ozuna
PERFECTA
Written by: Martín Castro
Published by: Alvani Music Publishing, Editorial LGA
Recorded by: Banda Los Recoditos
DILE LA VERDAD
Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC
Recorded by: Jowell & Randy x Manuel Turizo
SIMPLEMENTE GRACIAS
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: Dulce María Music LLC
Recorded by: Calibre 50
QUE LE DÉ
Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Nicky Jam
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC
Recorded by: Rauw Alejandro x Nicky Jam
GRACIAS POR TU AMOR
Written by: Raúl Salas
Published by: Alvani Music Publishing, Editorial LGA
Recorded by: Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga feat. David Bisbal
SI SE DA
Written by: Orlando Jovani Cepeda
Published by: Melodías de Oro Music Publishing
Recorded by: Myke Towers x Farruko
NOS VOLVIMOS A BUSCAR
Written by: Luciano Luna
Published by: Editora de Ideas, Sheridan Luna, Gaxiola Publishing
Recorded by: La Séptima Banda
DÉJALO
Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo, Erasmo Huerta
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC, Wasmo Music
Recorded by: Nacho + Manuel Turizo
POR MI NO TE DETENGAS
Written by: Karenia Cervantes
Published by: LZ Music
Recorded by: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
PEGA PEGA
Written by: Joey Montana
Published by: Flow Con Clase Publishing, EMI Foray Music
Recorded by: Tito "El Bambino"
OLVIDARTE, CÓMO?
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: Dulce María Music LLC
Recorded by: Banda Carnaval
ATRÉVETE
Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Nicky Jam
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC
Recorded by: Nicky Jam x Sech
LAS ENSEÑANZAS
Written by: Danilo Avilez
Published by: Del New Music
Recorded by: Ulices Chaidez
TU VIDA EN LA MÍA
Written by: Erika Ender
Published by: Excelender Songs, SONY/ATV Rhythm
Recorded by: Marc Anthony
VAS A ESTAR BIEN
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: Dulce María Music LLC
Recorded by: Banda Carnaval
EN CERO
Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo, Antonio Rayo Gibo
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC, EMI Foray Music, Rayito Musik-Os
Recorded by: Yandel x Sebastián Yatra x Manuel Turizo
EL CIRCO
Written by: Eduardo Gurrola
Published by: Music of Afinarte
Recorded by: El Fantasma
QUÉ CALOR
Written by: Wissem Larfaoui (SACEM)
Published by: Universal Música Latina
Recorded by: Major Lazer feat. J Balvin & El Alfa
CEDÍ
Written by: Víctor Vicente Pérez
Published by: Multisongs, FERCA Songs
Recorded by: La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
PUNTO G
Written by: Antonio Rayo Gibo
Published by: EMI Foray Music, Rayito Musik-Os
Recorded by: Karol G
ME HICISTE UN BORRACHO
Written by: César Valdivia, Alex Hernández
Published by: La Trakalosa de Monterrey Inc., Trébol Musical Corp.
Recorded by: Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
DESCONOCIDOS
Written by: Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC
Recorded by: Mau & Ricky + Manuel Turizo + Camilo
ROSA DE CASTILLA
Written by: José Luis García
Published by: Música Garmex International
Recorded by: Los Huracanes del Norte
ALELUYA
Written by: Gilberto "Bibi" Marín, Jesús Navarro (SACM), Juan Diego Medina, Julián Turizo, Manuel Turizo
Published by: La Industria Music Publishing, SONY/ATV Sounds LLC, Multisongs
Recorded by: Reik & Manuel Turizo
CHALITO
Written by: Edén Muñoz
Published by: Dulce María Music LLC
Recorded by: Calibre 50
DOLLAR
Written by: Orlando Jovani Cepeda
Published by: Melodías de Oro Music Publishing
Recorded by: Becky G x Myke Towers
NO HE LOGRADO APRENDER
Written by: Juan Diego Sandoval, Fernando Camacho
Published by: FERCA Songs, Multisongs
Recorded by: La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
INDECISO
Written by: Felipe Abad (SGAE), Germán Molano (SGAE), Gilberto "Bibi" Marín, Jesús Navarro (SACM)
Published by: Multisongs, Universal Música Latina
Recorded by: Reik x J Balvin x Lalo Ebratt
QUÍTATE LA CARETA
Written by: Néstor Meneses, Carlos Castellanos
Published by: Alvani Music Publishing
Recorded by: Voz de Mando
