Sesame Offers Free Healthcare To Hourly Wage Workers Across The Country

Starting today, while supplies last, up to 500 hourly wage employees in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and Dallas Fort-Worth will have the opportunity to access free health care for one full year*. This includes anything from labs, imaging, specialists, and primary care - all available in-person or online. Some of the 80+ specialties available on Sesame include counseling & therapy, dermatology, cardiology, nutrition, men's & women's health, allergists, and more.

Sesame makes accessing quality health care easier than ever by giving users access to top American doctors at low prices, and is ideal for uninsured Americans. Offering one year of free healthcare to minimum wage employees will give consumers the opportunity to access the care they deserve without financial burden, stress and anxiety.

"Sesame was founded on the belief that taking care of yourself should be as straightforward as ride sharing, booking travel online or using a pizza delivery app," said David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO, and the author of The Real Costs of American Health Care. "Today, it's easier to book a ride in a stranger's car than to visit the doctor. In the meantime, while we work to fix this broken system, 500 more Americans will now have critical access to essential care for the next year."

This free offer includes up to four consults, or a total value of $200, during the year. Customers can visit Sesamecare.com to redeem the offer and explore all that Sesame has to offer.

For the millions of Americans who pay for some or all of their own health care, Sesame is the health care superstore that delivers convenient, high-quality, full-scope medical care at affordable prices. Replicating the digital marketplace dynamics that have defined the modern standards of customer service and quality in online retail, travel, food delivery and more, Sesame gives consumers the most choice, convenience and quality at the best price. With a mission of "radically normal health care," Sesame offers a full range of health care services, delivered either in-person or via telehealth, and is ideal for uninsured Americans. Services include acute and chronic care consults, specialty medicine, labs, imaging and more - all for as little as $25 per visit nationwide. SesameRx, the company's pharmacy, offers hundreds of FDA-approved medications, all priced at $5 and all shipped for free.

