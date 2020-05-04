Sesame Software Announces Fully Automated Data Warehouse for Teradata, Enabling Enhanced Business Intelligence
Sesame Software Expands Endpoints by Providing Support for Teradata, Accelerating Customer Initiatives Across Cloud Data Warehouse, Integration and Analytics
May 04, 2020, 15:11 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction Data Management Suite, today announced it is offering support for Teradata databases.
Sesame Software's Relational Junction Data Warehouse Builder creates a fully automated data warehouse for Teradata in just minutes. This provides effortless data replication from any data source and delivers your data rapidly for reporting and analytics. Relational Junction significantly shortens your time to production, allowing you to bypass tedious and costly build and maintenance processes and overly complicated mapping projects.
Traditional ETL requires months of preparation, design, data mapping, and testing to complete a warehouse build at a substantial cost. With Relational Junction, customers are able to save tens of thousands of dollars in labor. Relational Junction doesn't just shorten the project to build a warehouse -- there is no project. Just turn it on, configure the login information, and your warehouse is built and loaded.
"With patented scalability and multithreaded technology, Relational Junction is the quickest and most reliable way to build a data warehouse. The largest corporate databases are supported by Relational Junction for their mission critical data warehousing and backup needs," says Rick Banister, CEO of Sesame Software.
Relational Junction Data Connectors enable rapid connection to 100+ databases, exotic file systems, and SaaS applications. This universal data access allows customers to consolidate all their corporate data onto a single reporting platform, enabling a 360 degree view of all their business operations.
Relational Junction's Data Warehouse Builder and high-volume data connector for Teradata streamlines integration processes by bringing all of your data into one place. Using a data warehouse allows you to use any business intelligence platform, enabling you to join diverse data sets with high speed reporting.
Relational Junction Data Management Suite Includes:
- Instant data warehouse: rapid connection to Teradata and 100+ other data sources
- Replication to a fully automated data warehouse for backup, compliance and business intelligence
- Hub-centric integration for efficient data flow
- Instant deployment: on-premise or in any Cloud platform to power Big Data and analytics projects
- Point-and-click interface to create a consolidated data store that automatically detects new fields and objects as the underlying data structure changes
- Reduced wait time for data handling
- Intelligent automation, with high-volume data processing in near real time
- Support for nearly any relational database as a warehouse, including Cloud and columnar platforms
- Lower total cost of ownership by eliminating data modeling, database design, and data mapping
For more information on how Relational Junction provides secure, cost-effective data warehousing solutions for Teradata—or any other application—you can request a demo here. You can also contact the Sesame Software Sales Team at (408) 550-7999 or by email at [email protected].
About Sesame Software
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the leader in Enterprise Data Management, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offer superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to over 100 SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. To learn more, go to www.sesamesoftware.com.
Crystal Duarte
Chief Marketing Officer
Sesame Software
Tel: 408-838-8972
[email protected]
SOURCE Sesame Software, Inc.
Share this article