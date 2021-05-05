Sesame Software Announces New Data Connector for Oracle Eloqua, Enabling Scalable Data Integration and Accelerated Data Insights

Relational Junction's simple click-and-load deployment will have your data moving 10x faster than any ETL tool. Tweet this

Sesame Software's Data Management Platform, Relational Junction, makes it easy for users to seamlessly flow data across any data source or application in their tech stack. Relational Junction breaks the data engineering bottleneck by offering high-volume automated data connectors that move data quickly, no matter the size or volume. With simple click-and-load deployment, Relational Junction will have you up and running 10x faster than any other traditional ETL tool.

Using unique data replication technology, Relational Junction quickly automates the warehouse build process and data ingestion workflows, enabling users to focus on their business intelligence, not warehouse build projects. "Relational Junction's high-volume data connectors allow you to integrate your data into your analytical and operational layers without heavy, repetitive lifting. No DBA skills are required, and no maintenance is needed," says Rick Banister, CEO of Sesame Software.

Ultimately, Relational Junction's automation allows data teams to get to their data faster and data engineers to work on higher-value projects. Plus, the platform's scalable architecture continuously evolves with organization-spanning data needs, allowing users easy access to their data and the ability to use how they see fit. Continuous automated data syncs also ensure data is up to date for accurate reporting and analytics. Knowing information is always fresh allows for new ways to customize messaging and drive better customer experiences with more targeted and informed campaigns.

To learn more about how Sesame Software helps customers unlock deep value from their data by offering an easy-to-use platform for data analysis, request a demo directly with the Sesame Software team. You can also contact Sesame Software at (408) 550-7999 or by email at [email protected].

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the Enterprise Data Management leader, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offers superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup, and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to over 100 SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. To learn more, go to www.sesamesoftware.com .

Media Contact:

Crystal Duarte

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Sesame Software

[email protected]

SOURCE Sesame Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sesamesoftware.com

