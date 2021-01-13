Sesame Software Awarded Four New Patents for Data Replication and SaaS Disaster Recovery Techniques

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management, today announced four new patents awarded in 2020, further cementing its lead in instant data warehouse and SaaS disaster recovery applications.

10,838,983 Method of integrating remote databases by automated client scoping of update requests prior to download via a communications network

Method of integrating remote databases by automated client scoping of update requests prior to download via a communications network 10,812,567 Multi-threaded download with asynchronous writing

Multi-threaded download with asynchronous writing 10,540,237 System and method for procedure for point-in-time recovery of cloud or database data and records in whole or in part

System and method for procedure for point-in-time recovery of cloud or database data and records in whole or in part 10,838,827 System and method for time Parameter Based Database Restoration

The first two patents solidify performance and reliability gains since Sesame's flagship Relational Junction Data Warehouse Builder first came to market as a bi-directional data warehouse replicator for Salesforce.com users. Since then, Sesame has added support for a wide variety of data sources, including cloud databases and SaaS applications. The current product is between ten to one hundred times faster than the original version, depending on source and target systems and available bandwidth.

The second two patents describe Relational Junction's enhanced data recovery capabilities, which will be expanding from Salesforce.com to include many other cloud applications and databases. The data recovery features include a user interface that can search for records by any field or by time range, enabling partial or full recovery of records and their dependent records.

Sesame's patent portfolio now includes thirteen awarded patents, ensuring Relational Junction's uniqueness in the marketplace for instant data warehouses and data recovery of SaaS and on-premise applications and databases.

For more information on how Relational Junction provides scalable, cost-effective data warehousing, data recovery, and data integration— request a demo here . You can also contact the Sesame Software Sales Team at +1 (408) 550-7999 or by email at [email protected].

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the leader in Enterprise Data Management, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offer superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to over 100 SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. To learn more, go to sesamesoftware.com .

Media Contact:

Crystal Duarte

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Sesame Software, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sesamesoftware.com

