Sesame Software Expands Backup and Recovery Solution as Salesforce Eliminates Data Recovery Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software , creator of Relational Junction and a leading provider of cloud-based data backup and recovery, has launched new patented features and an enhanced data recovery user interface. Sesame Software is redefining how organizations of all sizes protect and manage their data with its most complete and scalable backup and recovery solution for Salesforce.

Salesforce is an integral part of business processes for many organizations. Although losing Salesforce data would be devastating for these businesses, many entrust their Salesforce data backup and recovery to Salesforce, at their own risk.

Salesforce.com has recently announced that "effective July 31, 2020, Data Recovery as a paid feature will be deprecated and no longer available as a service."

Sesame Software's Relational Junction for Salesforce was first offered in Spring 2005 as a backup and recovery solution, being one of the earliest data compliance offerings in the Salesforce ecosystem. Since that time, Sesame's customers have performed countless recoveries of mission critical data.

As of April 2020, Relational Junction has an entirely new self-service page which allows customers to perform full or partial recoveries of Salesforce data. This simplifies the task of doing full or record level searches from the unlimited number of versions of any record to find historical data, all without having to store a complete copy of all the data every day. Intra-day changes are also tracked, allowing both a complete audit trail and point-in-time recovery.

Rick Banister, CEO and Founder, explains: "We are extending the recovery capability for other applications and databases, so that you will be able to recover all or part of your data back to any point in time, and to preview what changes will happen before they happen. Using a versioned database for the backup instead of a single versioned database or flat files enables so much functionality and the new user interface is very easy to use."

Competing recovery solutions typically provide you with text files of your data, making the actual recovery an all or nothing proposition. Relational Junction does incremental backups of your Salesforce data throughout the day – not just once a day – and keeps every version of every record in a relational database. This allows you to recover your data whenever needed, at any level of granularity, and is always available for fast point-in-time restoration. Only new and changed records are copied after the initial backup, so it's very efficient.

Sesame Software has been awarded multiple patents on its data protection technology, including the recent issuance of patent 10,540,237 . This combined patent portfolio enables Sesame to provide a unique technology that also enables Business Intelligence on the same relational database as the backup repository.

Sesame Software has been recognized as a leader in cloud data protection for the increasing number of businesses utilizing Salesforce, as well as other enterprise applications. Through its integration with Salesforce, Sesame supports businesses worldwide in preventing data corruption and data loss, ensuring business continuity, minimizing operational disruptions and meeting compliance mandates. Sesame Software's Relational Junction is also widely used as a high-performance bi-directional data warehousing and integration solution for Salesforce.

For more information on how Relational Junction provides secure, cost-effective data backup and recovery for Salesforce, request a demo here . You can also contact the Sesame Software Sales Team at (408) 550-7999 or by email at [email protected] .

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is a leader in Enterprise Data Management, delivering data rapidly for enhanced compliance, reporting, analytics, and data integration. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite of products offer superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to over 100 SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. To learn more, go to www.sesamesoftware.com .

