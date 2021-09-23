Sesame Software Releases Relational Junction 6.2 with Extended Support for New SaaS Applications and Databases

Relational Junction 6.2 allows for quick and secure data movement across any data source or app within your tech stack. Tweet this

Why is this important?

Relational Junction's entire focus is on putting all your data into an instant, fully automated data warehouse that gives you complete control of your data. With only minutes of configuration, customers can automatically build a schema and efficiently move data for business intelligence, analytics, and integration.

"This release has evolved from its predecessor suite of products into a single product that builds on-demand data warehouses out of any database or API-enabled SaaS application with no code, no design, no data mapping, and lights-out continuous operation," says Rick Banister, founder and CEO of Sesame Software.

Security is at the heart of the product architecture. Sesame Software does not host your data or the product, eliminating all security concerns about vendors potentially allowing data breaches. Instead, Relational Junction can be installed on any private cloud or on-premise hardware platform. Want to use AWS, Oracle OCI, Google Cloud, or Azure? Or just drop it onto your laptop? Sesame Software can support you. UNIX or Windows? No problem.

"By integrating data from external and internal sources with Relational Junction, organizations end up with a relational database that's fully secure and optimized for their specific needs," says Banister. "This gives every data-driven company real-time 360-degree access to their most important data, ensuring that sales, marketing, and the C-Suite are aligned for day-to-day decision making and long-term strategic planning."

To learn more about how Relational Junction 6.2 allows you to quickly and securely flow data across any data source or application in your tech stack, request a demo here .

About Sesame Software

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Sesame Software is the Enterprise Data Management leader, delivering data rapidly for enhanced reporting and analytics. Sesame Software's patented Relational Junction suite offers superior solutions for data warehousing, integration, as well as backup, and compliance to fit your business needs. Quickly connect to SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications for accelerated insights. To learn more, go to www.sesamesoftware.com .

Media Contact:

Crystal Duarte

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Sesame Software, Inc.

