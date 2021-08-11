Set-top Box Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025
Aug 11, 2021, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 3.39 bn is expected in the set-top box market during 2021-2025.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA are some of the major market participants. An increasing number of product launches and an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Set-top Box Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Satellite Set-top Box
- DTT Set-top Box
- IPTV Set-top Box
- OTT Set-top Box
- Cable Set-top Box
- Resolution
- HD Set-top Box
- SD Set-top Box
- 4K Set-top Box
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the set-top box market in the consumer electronics industry include ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Technicolor SA. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Set-top Box Market size
- Set-top Box Market trends
- Set-top Box Market industry analysis
The set-top box market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The integration of voice control into set-top boxes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the security threats associated with next-generation set-top boxes will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the set-top box market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Set-top Box Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist set-top box market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the set-top box market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the set-top box market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of set-top box market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
- Market segments
- HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABOX42 GmbH
- Advanced Digital Broadcast SA
- Broadcom Inc.
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- DISH Network Corp.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Roku Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Technicolor SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/set-top-box-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
