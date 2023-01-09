Set-top Box Market to Grow by 5.21% Y-O-Y in 2023; Integration of voice control into set-top boxes will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Set-top box market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Set-top Box Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., Catvision Ltd., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., EchoStar Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd, Skyworth Group Ltd, Technicolor SA, TelergyHD, TiVo Corp., ZTE Corp., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type, Streaming Type, and Geography

In 2017, the set-top box market was valued at USD 17,942.25 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 6,152.40 million. The set-top box market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,215.61 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period.

Set-top box market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Set-top box market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Advanced Digital Broadcast SA - The company offers Set Top Box such as Minerva certifies ADB's market-first IPTV wireless and 4K /UHD Set-Top-Box solution.

- The company offers Set Top Box such as Minerva certifies ADB's market-first IPTV wireless and /UHD Set-Top-Box solution. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers set-top-box SoC solutions that provide operators and over-the-top (OTT) content delivery providers with innovative and leading-edge set-top-box technology.

- The company offers set-top-box SoC solutions that provide operators and over-the-top (OTT) content delivery providers with innovative and leading-edge set-top-box technology. Catvision Ltd. - The company offers Set Top Box such as DVB-C MPEG4 HD Set Top Box CCA-449HC, High Definition STB CSR-401HP, Standard Definition STB CSR-201SP, and others.

- The company offers Set Top Box such as DVB-C MPEG4 HD Set Top Box CCA-449HC, High Definition STB CSR-401HP, Standard Definition STB CSR-201SP, and others. Comcast Corp. - The company offers Set Top boxes such as 4K Ultra High-Definition Set-Top Boxes.

Set-top box market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Integration of voice control into set-top boxes

Increasing number of product launches

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A)

KEY challenges –

Security threats associated with next-generation set-top boxes

Rising popularity of OTT services

Increasing prices of TV subscription services

The set-top box market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this set-top box market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the set-top box market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the set-top box market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the set-top box market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of set-top box market vendors

Set-top Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6215.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., Catvision Ltd., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., EchoStar Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd, Skyworth Group Ltd, Technicolor SA, TelergyHD, TiVo Corp., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global set-top box market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Streaming Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 DTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Streaming Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Streaming Type

7.3 HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABOX42 GmbH

12.4 Advanced Digital Broadcast SA

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

12.6 Catvision Ltd.

12.7 Comcast Corp.

12.8 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

12.9 DISH Network Corp.

12.10 EchoStar Corp.

12.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.12 HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.13 MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd.

12.14 Roku Inc.

12.15 Sagemcom Broadband SAS

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.17 Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

