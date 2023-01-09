Set-top Box Market to Grow by 5.21% Y-O-Y in 2023; Integration of voice control into set-top boxes will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 09, 2023, 13:00 ET
Set-top box market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., Catvision Ltd., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., EchoStar Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd, Skyworth Group Ltd, Technicolor SA, TelergyHD, TiVo Corp., ZTE Corp., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Type, Streaming Type, and Geography
In 2017, the set-top box market was valued at USD 17,942.25 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 6,152.40 million. The set-top box market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,215.61 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period.
Set-top box market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Set-top box market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Advanced Digital Broadcast SA - The company offers Set Top Box such as Minerva certifies ADB's market-first IPTV wireless and 4K/UHD Set-Top-Box solution.
- Broadcom Inc. - The company offers set-top-box SoC solutions that provide operators and over-the-top (OTT) content delivery providers with innovative and leading-edge set-top-box technology.
- Catvision Ltd. - The company offers Set Top Box such as DVB-C MPEG4 HD Set Top Box CCA-449HC, High Definition STB CSR-401HP, Standard Definition STB CSR-201SP, and others.
- Comcast Corp. - The company offers Set Top boxes such as 4K Ultra High-Definition Set-Top Boxes.
Set-top box market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Integration of voice control into set-top boxes
- Increasing number of product launches
- Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
KEY challenges –
- Security threats associated with next-generation set-top boxes
- Rising popularity of OTT services
- Increasing prices of TV subscription services
The set-top box market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this set-top box market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the set-top box market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the set-top box market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the set-top box market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of set-top box market vendors
Related Reports:
- The smart TV sticks market size is expected to increase by USD 555.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%. The growing penetration of the internet is notably driving the smart TV sticks market growth, although factors such as the rising use of mobile electronic devices may impede the market growth.
- The over-the-top (OTT) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 439.12 billion. The growing preference for cloud streaming services is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing threat of cyberattacks may impede the market growth.
Set-top Box Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
174
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.74%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 6215.61 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.21
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ABOX42 GmbH, Advanced Digital Broadcast SA, Broadcom Inc., Catvision Ltd., Comcast Corp., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DISH Network Corp., EchoStar Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd., MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd., Roku Inc., Sagemcom Broadband SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd, Skyworth Group Ltd, Technicolor SA, TelergyHD, TiVo Corp., and ZTE Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Streaming Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global set-top box market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global set-top box market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Streaming Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Streaming Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Satellite set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Satellite set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 DTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on DTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on DTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on DTT set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on DTT set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on IPTV set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on IPTV set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on OTT set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on OTT set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Cable set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Cable set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Streaming Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Streaming Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Streaming Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Streaming Type
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Streaming Type
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Streaming Type
- 7.3 HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on HD set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on HD set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on SD set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on SD set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on 4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on 4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on 4K set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on 4K set-top box - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Streaming Type
- Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Streaming Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 122: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ABOX42 GmbH
- Exhibit 124: ABOX42 GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 125: ABOX42 GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: ABOX42 GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.4 Advanced Digital Broadcast SA
- Exhibit 127: Advanced Digital Broadcast SA - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Advanced Digital Broadcast SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Advanced Digital Broadcast SA - Key offerings
- 12.5 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 130: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Broadcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Catvision Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Catvision Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Catvision Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Catvision Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Comcast Corp.
- Exhibit 138: Comcast Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Comcast Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Comcast Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 143: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 146: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: CommScope Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 DISH Network Corp.
- Exhibit 148: DISH Network Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: DISH Network Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: DISH Network Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: DISH Network Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 EchoStar Corp.
- Exhibit 152: EchoStar Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: EchoStar Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: EchoStar Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: EchoStar Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: EchoStar Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 157: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.12 HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 162: HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Exhibit 165: MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 166: MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: MyBox Technologies Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Roku Inc.
- Exhibit 168: Roku Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Roku Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: Roku Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Roku Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Sagemcom Broadband SAS
- Exhibit 172: Sagemcom Broadband SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Sagemcom Broadband SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 174: Sagemcom Broadband SAS - Key offerings
- 12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 175: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 177: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 178: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 179: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd
- Exhibit 180: Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 181: Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 182: Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co Ltd - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 186: Research methodology
- Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 188: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations
