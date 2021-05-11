Seth Rogen To Launch Original Podcast Series With SiriusXM's Stitcher

Each week, Rogen will indulge his endless curiosity about people and the world we live in by inviting a range of guests to share a single story – whether hilarious, harrowing or heartwarming – and bring it to life through rhythmic editing, as supporting interviews and archival tape are woven in alongside a tuneful sound design and score.

The as-yet-untitled project will be available via Stitcher's comedy podcast network, Earwolf , home to popular and award-winning shows Office Ladies, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Scam Goddess, How Did This Get Made? and Comedy Bang! Bang!.

Rogen's new podcast is being developed and produced by Richard Parks III, who will edit the stories and add his signature approach to sound design and music, which can also be heard on Richard's Famous Food Podcast, and in Parks' collaborations with The Flaming Lips, McSweeney's, and KCRW. Frida Perez and Earwolf's Colin Anderson will serve as Executive Producers. Additional support comes from Earwolf's Associate Producer Renee Colvert, Senior Producer Josh Richmond, and Managing Producer Amelia Chappelow.

"Recording and editing these episodes has been a thrilling and rewarding experience," Rogen said. "Bringing people's stories to life in these sort of 'audio documentaries' has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people's lives and how they contextualize these moments. I think Frida, Richard and I have been able to do something that even I am shocked by: produce what seems like an original podcast."

"Richard's journalistic track record, leftfield sense of humor, and propensity for wildly creative audio made him the perfect producer to realize Seth's vision" says Colin Anderson, Vice President of Comedy at Stitcher. "Together, they've created something truly unique, which feels right at home at Earwolf."

"We are very excited Seth wants to bring this series to life at Stitcher and SiriusXM," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "The vision Seth and his team have is to venture beyond typical celebrity-based podcasts, and that is to go deep into how a single moment can change a person's life. We've seen over his career that Seth is unafraid to explore new territory, and so we are excited to follow him on this journey of discovery."

The show will be available on Stitcher, SiriusXM's mobile app, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms.

About Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen is an actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and philanthropist whose films and TV projects have had an impressive impact on popular culture and box office returns.

Rogen has recently published his first book, Yearbook, a collection of comical and relatable short stories about his life. Yearbook is out now from Penguin Random House.

Alongside longtime collaborators Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Rogen produces film and television projects through their production company, Point Grey Pictures. Rogen can next be seen in Hulu's high-profile series, Pam & Tommy, alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan. Point Grey has spearheaded the development as Rogen and Goldberg brought the original idea to the table. The company is also in production on season three of the critically acclaimed Amazon show, The Boys.

Rogen can currently be seen in Brandon Trost's film An American Pickle, where he plays both lead characters. The film was HBO Max's first original film and is now streaming. In 2019, Rogen and Point Grey released Universal's R-rated hit comedy Good Boys, which grossed over $110.9M at the global box office. Rogen starred in Jon Favreau's remake of Disney's The Lion King as the voice of fan favorite Pumbaa. The film was Disney's highest grossing animated movie at $1.65 Billion. In addition, Rogen alongside Charlize Theron, starred in and produced Jonathan Levine's romantic comedy Long Shot which won the Audience Award at SXSW this year. Lionsgate, in association with Point Grey, released the film.

On the small screen, Rogen and Point Grey have produced a number of high-profile projects including Amazon's The Boys, AMC's Preacher, Hulu's Future Man, Showtime's Black Monday and Middle West in which they are producing in association with Amazon Studios, Lionsgate Television and Outlier Society.

Rogen and Point Grey's previous film credits include Summit Entertainment's 50/50, Columbia Pictures' This Is the End, Universal Pictures' Neighbors & Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Columbia Pictures' The Interview, The Night Before and the animated film Sausage Party, Universal Pictures' Blockers and A24's The Disaster Artist which was nominated for a number of awards including an Academy Award for 'Adapted Screenplay', Critic's Choice Awards for 'Best Comedy', Best Adapted Screenplay, and 'Best Actor.'

In March 2019, Rogen and Goldberg collaborated with Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC) to launch Houseplant, a Canadian based cannabis company dedicated to product quality and consumer education.

In 2012, Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller-Rogen founded HFC, a national non-profit organization providing care for families contending with Alzheimer's, educating young people about living a brain-healthy life and using comedy to raise awareness and bring light to Alzheimer's.

About Richard Parks III

Richard Parks III is a writer, filmmaker, and host of Richard's Famous Food Podcast, which has been named a best podcast by IndieWire, Vulture and others.

About Stitcher

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is also parent to Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. And, it is home to top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. Stitcher has offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, and is a subsidiary of SiriusXM.

