Seth Spinhirne Joins Penflex as Vice President of Sales

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penflex Corporation today announced that Seth Spinhirne has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Seth's focus will be on managing Penflex's commercial activities and building a sales organization poised for long-term growth.

Seth joins Penflex from a leading manufacturer of industrial rubber products where he drove top and bottom line growth through, among other initiatives, the installation of a customer engagement program to spur service and delivery improvements and the development of sales training programs for distributor partners. He has nearly two decades' experience in the industrial space.

"Seth brings enthusiasm and a fresh perspective to the challenge of continuing to grow our business," said Penflex President Rob Barker. "His industry knowledge, familiarity with commercial and incentive strategies, and strong interpersonal skills are a good fit for Penflex and our customers. We are excited to welcome him on board."

A graduate of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Seth is based in Austin, TX.

About Penflex

Penflex Corporation is a leading manufacturer of flexible metal hose and braid, and metal bellows and expansion joints. Penflex serves industrial sectors around the world. In addition to its signature product line, Penflex offers additional services such as failure analysis and specialized welder training. Based in Gilbertsville, PA, Penflex maintains a distribution center in Houston and operates a second manufacturing facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to serve customers outside North America.

Contact Info

Lexie Barker

VP, Marketing

105B Industrial Drive

Gilbertsville, PA 19525

Phone: (610) 662-9556

[email protected]

SOURCE Penflex Corporation