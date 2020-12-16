Seton Hall University and TKG Offer Students a Valuable Gift

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seton Hall University and The Kinetix Group (TKG) launched an Online Business Boot Camp (BBC) with the College of Arts & Sciences this fall. BBC is a free program enabling Seton Hall students to build real life business communication skills as a foundation for career success. TKG and Seton Hall conceptualized the concept months before the COVID-19 pandemic altered the way the students would experience 2020 on campus. The virtual BBC model will provide every Seton Hall student the opportunity to participate and fulfill the BBC objective to springboard their careers.

Christopher Kaiser, Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences pioneered the first onsite BBC stated, "to our knowledge this BBC model is the first of its kind designed specifically for college students." John Strapp, TKG Chairman and SHU alumnus was pleased to fund the program. "It's exciting to guide students insight and knowledge of important business skills as they enter the career phase of their life."

The Kinetix Group

TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

About Seton Hall University

One of the country's leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall has been showing the world what great minds can do since 1856. Home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offering more than 90 rigorous academic programs, Seton Hall's academic excellence has been singled out for distinction by The Princeton Review, U.S. News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek.

Seton Hall embraces students of all religions and prepares them to be exemplary servant leaders and global citizens. Its attractive main campus is located in suburban South Orange, New Jersey, and is only 14 miles by train, bus, or car from New York City, offering a wealth of employment, internship, cultural, and entertainment opportunities. The university's nationally recognized School of Law is prominently located in downtown Newark.

