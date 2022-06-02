Setpower just released its newest model, the X50, a built-in battery portable car refrigerator designed for the outdoor lifestyle

Many people may have concerns from the lack of energy when using refrigerators outdoors. Setpower X50 will alleviate this problem to some extent. Compatible with most batteries and solar panels on the market, the X50 can be powered by solar panel directly (not just plugged into a cigarette socket, AC power or power bank). A variety of energy options is available. 52200mAH built-in battery can power the X50 up to 5.5 hours. This means there is no need to worry about using the X50 for short periods of time outdoors, in addition, mobile phone can be charged through the wireless charging board.

As a portable refrigerator, people are most concerned about the refrigeration performance. The X50 has a high efficiency compressor with low noise and energy saving. The X50 can be used as a portable fridge or a freezer, you can set the temperature to your desired temperature. -4F~68F cooling range can meet the most basic food refrigeration or preservation needed.

A comfortable pull bar makes the bulky fridge easier to pull outdoor. Setpower X50 comes with shock-proof wheels and a retractable pull rod that will easily help you carry the heavy fridge up to 110lbs.

Setpower has been continuously designing and optimizing new products for our customers. Trusting and discovering the power of journey.

