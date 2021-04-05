Setting the Stage for the Future of Global Events, Worre Studios Launches Groundbreaking Interactive Facility for Hybrid Events

The necessity of needing a virtual space of this magnitude prompted creativity and innovation for Worre Studios founder Marina Worre. The state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot Worre Studios boasts a stage-in-the-round footprint, surrounded by a technologically-advanced 360-degree 1.9mm 4k LED interactive screen system. Truly unique in experience, via broadcast quality audio and video equipment, presenters and hosts – whether it's a business meeting, live television broadcasts, new product launch, live concert, awards show, press conference, or hosting a speaker series – can interact back and forth with up to 250,000 attendees in real-time.

Hosts can visually expand the audience field to talk to attendees direct, see and hear their reactions, and have constant interaction, which will keep audiences engaged and on the edge of their seats (wherever in the world that might be!). The translation platform can translate both to attendees and back to the host in multiple languages, allowing for the language barrier to disappear and for global attendees to have the same live experience. In thinking even further ahead, Worre decided to position half of the LED walls on a track system so producers can easily expand the wall to allow room for adding a live audience component to the virtual event.

"What we thought would be a temporary answer during the pandemic, ended up being the perfect solution to reshape what's possible for live and virtual events, making them even better than imagined. We are now ready to share the studio with the world," said Worre. "Quality, reach, cost savings – all of this without losing touch, but creating even more of a connection with your audience is a producer's dream."

"Marina is a pioneer in creating Worre Studios as it is truly paving the way for the future of all events. The capabilities of the studio break the boundaries of what is possible," said Worre Studios President Larry Smith.

Nestled in the Southwest part of Las Vegas and easily accessible to public and private airports, Worre Studios has direct load-in access, and can be configured to add a live audience element or host traditional events. More information can be found online at www.WorreStudios.com. Pricing varies by project and those interested in booking Worre Studios should contact [email protected].

