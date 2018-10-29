Settlement Reached in 2018 Hardee's Hepatitis A Outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement of $246,000 has been reached in the class action lawsuit against the Hardee's Restaurant located at 2604 Little Rock Road in Charlotte, North Carolina. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of those exposed to Hepatitis A while at the restaurant between June 13, 2018 and June 23, 2018. The class is represented by Marler Clark, the food safety law firm, and Sellers, Ayers, Dortch, and Lyons, a respected local firm.

The class is defined as follows:

All individuals who were (a) potentially exposed to the Hepatitis-A Virus ("HAV") at the Hardee's Restaurant, 2604 Little Rock Road, Charlotte, North Carolina ("Charlotte Hardee's"), between June 13, 2018, and June 23, 2018 ("Potential Exposure Period"), and (b) who, as a result of such potential exposure to HAV, obtained preventive medical treatment, including the administration of IG, HAV vaccine shots, or blood tests within 14 days after their exposure, and in no event any later than July 7, 2018.

Class members must submit a claim form to receive settlement money. A detailed notice of settlement and claim form will be sent by United States Postal Service to each class member. Additionally, members can obtain claim forms and other information at www.CharlotteHepA.com.

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation's leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Hepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $600 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald's, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl's Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi's restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you're interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

SOURCE Marler Clark, The Nation's Food Safety Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.marlerclark.com

