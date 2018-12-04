SettlementOne Approved as American Financial Resources (AFR) Wholesale Partner

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SettlementOne is pleased to announce that it has been approved as an AFR Wholesale AMC partner. This partnership enables AFR brokers and correspondents to utilize SettlementOne's diverse and highly qualified nationwide appraiser panels as well as SettlementOne's leading technology. The relationship links SettlementOne's appraiser partners by using the SettlementOne smart assign technology, which intelligently matches the valuation order with the most qualified appraiser partner, specific to the property and AFR loan type.

AFR is recognized as one of the leading mortgage lenders in the nation. Their offering of traditional mortgage loans, manufactured housing loans, and specialty products such as One-Time Close Construction, Conventional, FHA and VA Renovation loans, USDA loans, as well as many other differentiated products, has led to an industry-leading lending operation. AFR invests in the success of their business partners by providing technology, expertise, education, and exceptional support.

AFR brokers and correspondent lenders can now utilize SettlementOne's AMC services to fulfill their appraisal orders in a more timely and precise fashion. To better service the various loan types that AFR originates, SettlementOne individually qualifies their entire nationwide appraiser panel to identify those that are most capable of appraising these standard and unique loan types.

"Having the right appraiser is extremely important. In fact, it's imperative to ensure that all the appraisers that are working on specialized loans are highly qualified to do so," said Laura Brandao, President of AFR. "We feel that SettlementOne and their smart assignment technology and nationwide appraiser panel gives us the ability to offer best in class service to our brokers and correspondents."

"We're thrilled to partner with AFR to assist their brokers and correspondent lenders. We believe that AFR's philosophy regarding affordable and specialty housing aligns perfectly with our own. AFR is a world-class organization, and we're looking forward to many successful years of partnership," said Tom Hurst, Chief Executive Officer at SettlementOne.

About SettlementOne

SettlementOne provides credit reporting, property valuation, flood certification, fraud and verification services to U.S. banks, mortgage lenders, mortgage brokers and credit unions. Its specialty is providing convenient bundles of these services to mortgage industry clients. Established in 1999, SettlementOne is one of the nation's largest suppliers of mortgage data, providing financial institutions and consumers with secure, efficient and cost-effective solutions that streamline the mortgage origination and lending process.

About American Financial Resources (AFR)

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR), the leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations in the country and an innovator in the construction and renovation lending area, is ranked among the nation's leading companies in the annual Top Mortgage Lenders rankings published by Scotsman Guide. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers.

Media Contact:

Name: Jake Flores

Phone: (702) 757-2627

SOURCE SettlementOne