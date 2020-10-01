Sevatec Awarded $22.5M Task Order with USCIS for Accounts Public (ACCTSPUB) DevSecOps Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Unrestricted GSA Alliant 2 GWAC, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has awarded Sevatec a task order valued at $22.5M to develop a modern authentication and identity proofing platform, enabling mission delivery through a single, simple, and secure customer experience.

Accounts Public brings together emerging identity capabilities and robust DevSecOps delivery into a comprehensive solution, providing secure access to digital immigration benefit services. Sevatec will be operating and modernizing complex, large-scale Identity Management systems for public facing websites and IT systems in the cloud using DevSecOps delivery, mobile development, open source technologies, and agile project management practices.

"We are excited about helping solve some of USCIS' most important challenges," says Sonny Kakar, Sevatec's Founder and CEO. "We are grateful for their continued confidence in our ability to deliver digital modernization solutions that advance their mission. Our experience in DevSecOps, infrastructure as code, and a mindset and practice of automating everything possible through code has resulted in measurable value for our federal customers."

USCIS is one of the most forward leaning IT service delivery agencies in the federal government and Sevatec has had the pleasure and privilege to serve USCIS and their important mission for nearly a decade. "To say this win was tough is an understatement – it was more than 7 months in the making against fierce competition with code submissions and a full day technical challenge. We look forward to delivering this important work," stated Tim May, Sevatec's Chief Growth Officer.

The Sevatec team included two additional teaming partners, Excella and Capital Technology Group (CTG). Both firms contributed to this win.

About Sevatec

Sevatec builds the software that powers national security missions. Our Digital Software Supply Chain, called Shift Up™, which brings together commercial best practices and advanced technology tools in Agile delivery, human-centered design, DevSecOps, Cloud, Security, and Data, has helped us modernize several hundred applications across the federal government. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "to Serve a Greater Purpose," we serve the missions of homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, General Services Administration, Department of Transportation, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

SOURCE Sevatec

Related Links

www.sevatec.com

