Sevatec Founder & CEO Named GovCon Executive of the Year Finalist

"I'm just a proxy for this recognition – the real credit goes to our outstanding team who each live the 'Seva' (service) mindset everyday as they partner with our government customers to advance critical national security missions," said Kakar. "I could not be prouder of the team we've built, more honored with the customers we serve, and more committed to the communities we live in. I want to thank the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Professional Services Council for this recognition. Our success is built on advancing our mission of trusted talent, inspired to serve, partnered with government, to protect and improve the lives of Americans."

Presented jointly by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Professional Services Council, the Executive of the Year award is given to an executive for making outstanding contributions to his/her company, the community, and the government contracting industry during the past year. Kakar's perseverance, entrepreneurial spirit, and personal integrity supporting his team and community contributed to this recognition.

This year's winners will be unveiled at the annual gala dinner on November 5 in Tysons Corner, Virginia. The event, which has been dubbed the "Academy Awards of Government Contracting," draws more than 1,000 industry and government leaders.

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in Agile, software delivery, data analytics, cybersecurity, and cloud engineering solutions. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "Inspired to Serve a Bigger Purpose," our portfolio of mission-critical technology solutions includes homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.





