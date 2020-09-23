Seven Bridges Advances Workflow Automation Capabilities to Make Complex Multi-Omic Analysis More Accessible to Broader Mix of Users

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, today announced enhancements to its automation portfolio that will make the running of multi-omic analysis workflows a more intuitive, user-friendly experience for a wider mix of end-users with varying levels of expertise. Specifically, the introduction of the new RHEO™ Visual Interface means computational biologists and developers can now work within the same secure, cloud-compliant environment.

This latest enhancement to the company's automation portfolio allows a broad range of users with differing skill sets to benefit from the technology's push-of-a-button simplicity when running workflows and extracting essential information. The RHEO™ Visual Interface – distinct for its ability to completely auto-generate a visual interface from a developer's automation script – is part of the Seven Bridges RHEO™ product portfolio, the newly branded name for what was previously marketed as Automation Tools and Services.

"As precision medicine continues to evolve, exploratory bioinformatics is becoming even more specific and complex," said Bill Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges. "At the same time, the community of researchers continues to grow – which means that the need to bring simplification and reproducibility to the process of complex multi-omic analytics is intensifying. In making these enhancements to the Seven Bridges RHEO™ product portfolio, our goal is to empower this emerging population of users so they're better able to accelerate discovery and optimize the commercialization of novel medicines."

The new RHEO™ Visual Interface complements the existing command line interface (CLI) for automations that was released last year. Importantly, it minimizes the time and effort required to set up and run data analysis workflows for biological scientists – who work with experimental data but often do not have extensive training in workflow automation. The Seven Bridges RHEO™ product portfolio eliminates the need to manually gather compatible input files from disparate sources, curate file metadata, start multiple consecutive compute tasks, deal with transient failures, and transfer result files to where they're needed – all of which are time-consuming and error-prone steps in a typical data analysis.

"By minimizing or completely eliminating manual steps, we reduce human error – while achieving dramatic productivity gains for our clients," said Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, Chief Scientific Officer, Seven Bridges. "Our commercial customers are looking for a fully integrated solution that is 100% reproducible and that removes the inherent risk of human errors. That holds true whether they're conducting clinical trials that require genomic data analysis on a massive scale, or looking to standardize data analysis pipelines across their entire corporation, or if they need to run diagnostic tests in compliance with regulatory requirements. These latest enhancements to the Seven Bridges Platform answer our customers' most essential needs: automation, predictability, reliability, portability, speed and cost-efficiency."

At a time when the shortage of data analysis expertise is creating a bottleneck in the progression of multi-omic analysis – while straining those resources already available – the latest enhancements to the Seven Bridges Platform give users a practical, immediate solution to their productivity and quality control challenges. The new RHEO™ portfolio enhancements provide the added benefits of installation-free use, automatic authentication, instant collaboration, comprehensive audit logs, versioning and 100% reproducibility – all within a secure and compliant cloud environment. End-users can easily run automations inside their web browsers without the need to install anything and without extra work for developers.

Seven Bridges RHEO™

Seven Bridges RHEO™ includes the following four components:

RHEO™ Automation Development Kit (ADK): Python libraries are used to accelerate automation script development. Automation scripts written with the ADK are also deployable and executable on the Seven Bridges Platform.

RHEO™ Command Line Interface (CLI): An extension to the Seven Bridges CLI helps users manage, start, and monitor automations on the Seven Bridges Platform.

RHEO™ Application Programming Interface (API): REST API gives programmatic access to automation services.

RHEO™ Visual Interface (GUI): This auto-generated intuitive interface helps end-users manage, start and monitor automations by simply plugging in their own custom front ends for hassle-free setup of new automation runs. The RHEO Visual Interface also features:

An Automation Dashboard for quickly launching any authorized automation



Sortable and filterable automation run lists that keep track of ongoing and past executions



The ability to rerun automations with the push of a button while preserving all previous inputs and settings, and using the same or a different version



The convenience of starting automations directly from within a Seven Bridges project using the new Automation Launchpad

For more information, please register for a webinar on October 7, 2020, which will feature Nathan Johnson of H3 Biomedicine, or visit sevenbridges.com/rheo .

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets, and expert on-demand professional services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers – at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities – to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

