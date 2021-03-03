Seven Bridges Announces Strategic Advisory Board Appointments

"Our strategic advisory board will contribute to our business strategy and technology roadmap, helping us better understand the links between genomic data and health outcomes," said Bill Moss, chief executive officer of Seven Bridges. "We look forward to expanding the breadth of expertise represented and building the board's capabilities over the coming years."

Joining the Strategic Advisory Board are:

David Ledbetter, Ph.D., chief clinical officer at Dascena, brings Seven Bridges tremendous experience with human genetics. He was previously executive vice president and chief scientific officer at Geisinger Health System, a professor of human genetics at Emory University School of Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, and Baylor College of Medicine, as well as branch chief in the diagnostic development branch at the National Human Genome Research Institute.

Neil Martin, M.D., neurosurgeon and director of quality and innovation at Pacific Neuroscience Institute Foundation, has tremendous experience in health care quality and clinical practice, having worked with patients facing a variety of conditions including facial pain, brain tumors, neurovascular disorders. He was previously chief quality officer and director of the neuroscience institute at Geisinger Health System, chief medical officer at Vision Tree Healthcare Solutions, and chairman, department of neurosurgery at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Director of Neurosurgery at UCLA Health System.

Chris Mattman, Ph.D., is the Division Manager of the AI, Analytics and Innovative Development Organization in the Information Technology and Solutions Directorate at NASA JPL, where he was the first principal scientist in the area of data science. He is also the Director of the Information Retrieval & Data Science (IRDS) group at USC and Adjunct Research Professor, and a member, and former board member of the Apache Software Foundation.

"We value the expertise David, Neil and Chris will bring to the company and look forward to working with them to encourage scientific innovation and drive the evolution of bioinformatics in precision medicine," said Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, chief scientific officer at Seven Bridges. "The knowledge of clinical medicine this board will provide us will ensure we appropriately consider how population genomics solutions could be implemented, while an in-depth understanding of artificial intelligence capabilities will help us bring our genomics tools into new environments."

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets, and expert on-demand professional services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact

Eric Schubert

[email protected]

415-939-4366

SOURCE Seven Bridges

Related Links

http://sevenbridges.com

