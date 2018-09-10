Seven Bridges announces the launch of largest pediatric data resource as a member of the Gabriella Miller Kids First Data Resource Center

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the leading biomedical data platform and analytics company, today announced the launch of the new Kids First Data Resource Portal with the Gabriella Miller Kids First Data Resource Center (DRC) at the Center for Data Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b) at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Gabriella Miller Kids First Data Resource Center is a new, collaborative, pediatric research effort with the goal of understanding the genetic causes of, and links between childhood cancer and structural birth defects. As the Kids First Data Resource Center's chief outward-facing tool, the Data Resource Portal will serve the needs of a diverse group of patients, researchers, and clinicians partnering together to create the largest database of pediatric genomic data and provides the necessary tools and computational resources for analysis and interpretation of these complex data. This information will be used to advance personalized medicine for the detection, therapy, and the management of childhood cancer and structural birth defects.

Researchers are able to use Seven Bridges' CAVATICA platform, which is integrated with the Kids First Data Resource Portal, to access and analyze data from approximately 8,000 DNA and RNA samples from children affected with childhood cancer and structural birth defects and their families, collaboratively and securely in a cloud-based environment, with a total of 30,000 expected to become available over the next few years.

"The Kids First Data Resource Portal not only breaks down data silos between researchers working in different pediatric diseases," said Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, Ph.D., CEO of Seven Bridges, "the use of global standards like Common Workflow Language and GA4GH APIs also enable these data to be connected with petabytes of other biomedical data to speed discovery and ultimately improve outcomes for kids."

"A critical aspect of the DRC is the rapid harmonization of data generated at multiple sequencing centers," said Adam Resnick, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Data Driven Discovery in Biomedicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the Kids First Data Resource Principal Investigator. "The Seven Bridges team optimized the harmonization workflow to reduce compute costs by more than three-fold and enabled us to rapidly scale to analyze thousands of Whole Genome Sequencing samples. These efficiencies help us do more analyses, faster."

The Kids First Data Resource Center is led by the Center for Data Driven Discovery in Biomedicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, in partnership with Seven Bridges, CHOP's Department of Biomedical and Health Informatics (DBHi), Children's National Medical Center, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research Institute, Center for Data Intensive Science at the University of Chicago, and Oregon Health and Science University.

The DRC is funded through the NIH Common Fund's Gabriella Miller Kids First Pediatric Research Program which was initiated in response to the 2014 Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act. The Kids First program is led by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the National Cancer Institute, the National Human Genome Research Institute, and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Additionally, these institutes work in partnership with the Office of the NIH Director and with additional involvement of several other key NIH institutes and centers.

Seven Bridges is the biomedical data analysis company accelerating breakthroughs in genomics research for cancer, drug development, and precision medicine. Thousands of researchers in government, biotech, and academia use Seven Bridges, including leading global pharmaceutical companies and national genomics projects such as the U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded Cancer Genomics Cloud, the Gabriella Miller Kids' First Data Center, the Million Veteran Program, Genomics England's 100,000 Genomes Project, and the U.S. National Institutes of Health Data Commons Pilot.

