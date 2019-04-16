Seven Bridges Launches Automation Tools and Services

BOSTON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading unified bioinformatics solutions company, today announced the availability of the Seven Bridges Automation Tools and Services. This offering stands unique in the market because it combines advanced automation capabilities with a cloud platform for execution.

Complex data analysis workflows consist of diverse components that need to be weaved into end-to-end solutions. While individual analyses can be expressed in Common Workflow Language (CWL), users often need to use custom scripting to perform integration and higher-order orchestration of these individual workflows.

The new Seven Bridges Automation Tools and Services enable biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies to increase productivity by bringing a diverse set of users into one environment. Scripts written with the Python Automation Development Kit (ADK) automatically gain concurrency, dependency management, memoization, retries, execution logs, and much more, enabling developers to focus on business logic and ultimately, reduce their lines of code by up to 80%. Within the same environment, end users are now able to process complex analysis workflows with the push of a button, share results instantly, and achieve total reproducibility.

"Development and maintenance of complex bioinformatics pipelines absorbed a substantial amount of our in-house resources," said Jeremy Wu, Senior Investigator, H3 Biomedicine. "With the Seven Bridges Platform and Automation, we now have the ideal solution to quickly develop and run pipelines collaboratively, which enables us to focus on the relevant science."

"Tightly orchestrating asynchronous services of varying stability to achieve a high degree of automation is a challenge in any production environment,'' said Christian Frech, Automation Product Lead at Seven Bridges. "Using the Seven Bridges ADK, developing fault-tolerant automation scripts that parallelize efficiently becomes much easier, with the added benefit that these scripts can directly run on the Seven Bridges Platform to solve researchers' end-to-end analysis needs in a collaborative environment."

The Seven Bridges Automation product suite consists of the following components:

Automation Development Kit (ADK): Python libraries to accelerate automation script development. Automation scripts written with the ADK are also deployable and executable on the Seven Bridges Platform. Automation Command Line Interface (CLI): Extension to the Seven Bridges CLI to manage, start, and monitor automations on the Seven Bridges Platform. Automation Application Programming Interface (API): REST API that gives programmatic access to automation services. Automation Visual Interface (GUI): Extension to the Seven Bridges Web interface to manage, start, and monitor automations. Use your own custom front ends for hassle-free setup of new automation runs, for example with a step-by-step wizard implemented in R Shiny that validates user inputs before kicking off a new run.

"These advancements are core to enabling organizations to optimize their Product-to-Market lifecycle," commented Bill Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges. "With a complete bioinformatics ecosystem, including Automation, at the center of research and development efforts, organizations can increase efficiency and reduce computational workflow times and data storage costs, resulting in millions of dollars of savings, ultimately, delivering more products to market faster."

Offerings are currently available as a license on the Seven Bridges Platform or can be leveraged through our professional services and consulting team. The Automation Visual Interface is planned for Q3'2019. For more information, visit sevenbridges.com/automation .

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges is the industry-leading unified bioinformatics solutions company accelerating precision medicine by enabling the understanding of biomedical data. Our platform, analytic tools, and services expertise are driving discovery and drug development at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, government, hospitals, and pharmaceutical entities. Through our collaboration with the largest genomics projects, we connect the world's biomedical information to enable the most efficient analysis at scale. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

Media

Jennifer Perkins

media@sevenbridges.com

SOURCE Seven Bridges

Related Links

http://www.sevenbridges.com

