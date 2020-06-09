Seven Bridges Selected by CareDx to Advance Its Transplant Care Solutions

BOSTON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, announced today a new partnership with CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) supporting the CareDx AlloSure 3.0 workflow. CareDx is a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. The use of the Seven Bridges Platform and Automation products dramatically speed time to results by streamlining analysis workflows, minimizing the number of manual steps required to set up, run and conclude an analysis.

"As the leading partner for the transplant ecosystem, our goal is to improve transplant patient outcomes through innovative, noninvasive testing solutions," said Peter Maag, Chairman and CEO, CareDx. "After a thorough review of potential partners, Seven Bridges emerged as a clear scientific and technical leader with a team that helps us to ensure our workflow processing meets the tight turnaround timeframe requirements for transplants."

AlloSure® is the first clinically and analytically validated, non-invasive donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) test for identifying kidney injury. AlloSure can accurately determine active rejection, enabling better management of kidney transplant patients.

"We're proud to partner with CareDx as a strategic scientific and bioinformatics partner, supporting their current post-transplant surveillance products and future endeavors," said Bill Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges. "We're thrilled that Seven Bridges is able to accelerate their analysis workflows and ultimately support their efforts to reduce the number of kidney transplant rejections."

The Seven Bridges Bioinformatics Ecosystem is the only solution on the market that enables scientists to work in a common environment and automate concurrent processing of workflows efficiently and collaboratively, thereby simplifying complex analysis and reducing time to result. By using a 'hybrid' automation method, technologies by Seven Bridges integrate with CareDx's on-premise sequencer and environment, with minimal human intervention, ultimately mitigating human error.

By taking an open, standards-based approach using Common Workflow Language (CWL), unlike other proprietary solutions, Seven Bridges offers tools and services that guarantee reproducibility and portability.

"We appreciate CareDx placing their confidence in us as a leader in the field of bioinformatics and in our advanced technical abilities to meet their needs," Moss continued. "We look forward to a long-term partnership helping CareDx continue its important work — which ultimately saves and improves lives."

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets and expert on-demand professional services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.



