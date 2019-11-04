Seven East Coast Jesuit High Schools Launch Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition To Raise Awareness About Hunger

NEW YORK and JERSEY CITY, N.J. and FAIRFIELD, Conn. and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Jesuit high schools from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania today announced the launch of The Great Ignatian Challenge, an annual Thanksgiving food drive to raise awareness of hunger in our communities.

Now in its fourth year, the Great Ignatian Challenge, which derives its name from the 16th-century saint and founder of the Jesuits, Ignatius of Loyola, is a friendly but spirited competition that has distributed nearly 150 tons of food to local food banks and pantries – or enough to feed 74,000 people – since its inception. The Challenge runs from November 4 – 26, 2019.

The participating schools are Fairfield College Preparatory School (Fairfield, CT); Fordham Preparatory School (The Bronx); Loyola School (Manhattan); Regis High School (Manhattan); Saint Joseph's Preparatory School (Philadelphia, PA); Saint Peter's Prep (Jersey City, NJ); and Xavier High School (Manhattan).

Inspired by the students' collective commitment to social justice, Jim Rowen (Fordham Prep '82) has pledged up to $250,000 this year for tuition assistance at the participating schools. The donation will be divided among the schools based on the amount of food collected per student. Since the initiative launched in 2016, Mr. Rowen has contributed more than $1M to the effort. Rowen serves as chief operating officer at Renaissance Technologies, LLC, a New York-based registered investment adviser.

Mr. Rowen said, "St. Ignatius taught us that love consists of sharing what we have and that it shows itself in deeds more than words. Through the Great Ignatian Challenge these students are putting these words into action. I am so very proud and humbled to be part of this effort."

The food collected at each school will be distributed as follows:

Fairfield Prep (www.fairfieldprep.org) – Operation Hope, Action for Bridgeport Community Development (ABCD), Blessed Sacrament Parish Food Pantry

Fordham Prep (www.fordhamprep.org) – Part of the Solution (POTS), Mercy Center, Concourse House, Our Lady of Assumption Food Pantry ( Bronx ) and Jeanne Jugan Residence

Loyola School (www.loyola-nyc.org) – City Harvest

Regis High School (www.regis.org) – New York Common Pantry

Saint Peter's Prep (www.spprep.org) – St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and St. Patrick & Assumption/All Saints Parish, both in Jersey City

St. Joe's Prep (www.sjprep.org) – St. Joseph's Prep Hurtado Food Pantry

Xavier High School (www.xavierhs.org) – Xavier Mission

A key component of a Jesuit education is caring for the wider community. Through service to the community, the students prepare for the day when they will participate in their world as competent, concerned and responsible members who are committed to social justice.

For more information or to find out how you can help, please visit the individual school websites and look for the Great Ignatian Challenge link on the home page.

