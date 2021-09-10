Seven Minority Students Launch NY Chapter Of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. RedTail Flight Academy

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The RedTail Flight Academy (RFA) celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art flight academy today at New York Stewart International Airport in partnership with Wheels Up (NYSE:UP), the leading private aviation company. Honoring the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the RedTail Flight Academy will train seven minority youth from underserved communities to develop a pipeline of diverse aviators and future leaders in the industry. The alliance between the two organizations reflects RedTail Flight Academy's commitment of developing highly qualified talent by partnering with industry leaders to host internships, lectures, roundtables, shadowing and mentoring opportunities.

To honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and strengthen the foundation of the Academy, original documented Tuskegee Airmen Lieutenant Colonel Enoch Woodhouse will attend the opening to welcome the inaugural cadets, including three females and four males. The Academy strives to increase the percentage of minority aviators from less than 2.5% represented in the military and the commercial space, to at least 4% in the next 10 years through their efforts and community engagement.

"We're honored to be the first part 135 provider to partner with the RedTail Flight Academy to help support the next generation of aviation talent," said Lieutenant General Thomas W. Bergeson, Chief Operating Officer at Wheels Up. "By offering two internships every year to academy graduates, we're committing to diversifying our employee base and offering positions to underserved communities."

Founded by the New York-based chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc., RedTail Flight Academy will use aviation as a developmental tool focusing on STEM, leadership development, and the legacy of the original Tuskegee Airmen. The training program is a 10-month curriculum, certifying students between the ages of 18-21 with a FAA Approved 14 CFR Part 141 multi-engine commercial pilot license and an instrument rating.

"We're thrilled to finally be able to welcome students to the Red Tail Flight Academy to help diversify the aviation industry and perpetuate the values of leadership, courage, and perseverance of the original airmen," said Glen Fraser, Director of Lee A. Archer Jr. Red Tail Youth Flying Program. "The opportunity for our graduates to gain firsthand experience through Internships at such a great company ensures they continue to learn aviation skills from industry leaders.," Fraser said.

In addition to providing two internships to academy graduates, Wheels Up will donate $1,000 from every new Core Memberships signup to the RedTail Academy. Donations to the RedTail Academy will be available during a promotional period.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up"), a leading demand generator in private aviation, offers a total private aviation solution that includes world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up is uniquely positioned to offer its Customers and Members access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book, and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

All Wheels Up flights are operated by the Company's DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (Wheels Up Private Jets LLC, Gama Aviation LLC, Mountain Aviation LLC, Sterling Aviation LLC, and TWC Aviation LLC) or by an approved vendor air carrier that has undergone a comprehensive safety assessment.

About RedTail Flight Academy

Based at the New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, the RedTail Flight Academy (RFA) represents a major milestone toward bringing more diversity to aviation, principally by making world-class flight training accessible to young, aspiring minority aviators. This is achieved through scholarships funded by contributions from various corporate sponsorships, as well as public and private donations. A nonprofit program within the 501 (C)3-approved Lee A. Archer Red Tail Youth Flying Program, the RedTail Flight Academy supports a 14 CFR Part 141 flight training curriculum that spans 10 months and results in a multi-engine commercial pilot license with an instrument rating for candidates between the ages of 18 and 21.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Wheels Up