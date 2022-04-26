Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Game events await players.

As the players participated in the pre-register event enthusiastically, Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY has reached the ultimate goal of 300,000 pre-registers on April 17, so all the pre-register rewards will be in users' hand when they sign in, including Coin*100,000, Level 2 Trainer*50, Level 4 Awaker Drusilla, Poster*20, Evolution Gem*100, Summon Scroll*10 and Level 5 Awaker Anastasia.

And if players pre-ordered through the App Store or Google Play, they can receive exclusive rewards additionally: Summon Scroll*10, Level 3 Trainer*50, Coin*50,000.

In-game campaigns

Through the number of pre-register, players' passion for this game can be felt, and Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY decided not to treat players thin. As, the in-game campaign will be available when the game is launched, just don't miss it.

Login Bonus

There is an OB-14 day and a 28-day login bonus campaign, players can get great rewards by just login every day.

100 Free Summon

Utmost 100 summon scrolls can be got by clearing the main stories.

* 5 characters to players

* 5 Sin - Belphergor, * 5 Awaker - Punica, * 5 Awaker - Shalimar will be in the hand by login and finishing the corresponding missions.

Thanks for supporting Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY by pre-registering and participating in the social media events, hope all players can enjoy the game and stay tuned to the latest information.

SOURCE UserJoy Technology