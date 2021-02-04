Seven Phoenix-Based Spectrum Retirement Communities Win 2021 Senior Living Award from SeniorAdvisor.com

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Retirement Communities has seven communities in the Phoenix-metro area that offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. All seven communities have been selected as winners of the 2021 Best of Senior Living award through SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America and Canada. The recognized communities are:

The Enclave at Anthem Senior Living, located in Anthem, AZ

The Enclave at Chandler Senior Living, located in Chandler, AZ

The Enclave at Gilbert Senior Living, located in Gilbert, AZ

Gardens at Ocotillo Senior Living, located in Chandler, AZ

Las Palomas Senior Living, located in Mesa, AZ

Mountain Park Senior Living, located in Phoenix, AZ

Palos Verdes Senior Living, located in Peoria, AZ

SeniorAdvisor.com is in their seventh year of hosting the Best of Senior Living Awards. SeniorAdvisor.com's Best of 2021 Award winners represent the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families.

Skyler DiStefano, a representative for these communities, shares "Our teams are honored to be recognized as 'Best of' in this capacity, and this year it means more than ever. Receiving this award from SeniorAdvisor.com and hearing that seniors and families regard us so highly is what we aim to achieve every day. But to continue to receive high praises throughout a pandemic – that's the ultimate compliment."

Less than 3% of providers nationwide receive this prestigious designation. Additional details and a complete list of award winners can be found on SeniorAdvisor.com.

