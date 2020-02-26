Seven Reasons to Love Springtime in California Wine Country

Even if you are unable to visit California wine country this spring, it's easy to taste its wines and cuisine at home. California wines are in stores across the nation and wineries can ship direct to consumers in 44 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. Pair favorite wines with California-inspired, seasonal recipes from Wine Institute's new book, "Wine Country Table: With Recipes that Celebrate California's Sustainable Harvest," or at DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com.

Wine Institute is the public policy association of California wineries producing 80 percent of U.S. wine. California is the nation's number one state for wine and food tourism with 3,900 wineries to visit.

SOURCE Wine Institute

Related Links

http://www.wineinstitute.org

