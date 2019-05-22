Seven Star Digital Launches American Sports Betting Comparison Brand, BettingUS.com

LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Star Digital today announces the launch of its latest gambling comparison venture, BettingUS.com. The London-based iGaming customer acquisition company has enjoyed success in European gambling markets and is now ready to apply a similar model to US sports betting.

BettingUS.com is an online sportsbook comparison tool, offering betting site reviews and guides to legislation on a state-by-state basis, as well as betting guides for individual sports. The site also covers US gambling news, making it a hub for all those involved with sports betting in the US.

The launch follows the PASPA repeal, which meant that, from May 2018, individual states could determine their own sports betting legislation, opening up the US sports betting market. Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi were among the first states to issue legislation, but many more are now following suit.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement granted BettingUS.com approval as an affiliate in New Jersey, which means the website can direct traffic to NJ licensed online operators. This licence is an important step for BettingUS.com as it builds its reputation in the US gambling industry. Whilst the New Jersey market currently offers the greatest immediate opportunity, other US states, such as Pennsylvania, are also highly promising.

Luke Eales, Founder & CEO of Seven Star Digital said: "The regulated US sports betting market is growing at quite a pace, opening up a whole host of opportunities for us to tackle. Our aim is to make it easier for punters to navigate the US sports betting scene as more states move towards legalisation.

"BettingUS.com currently offers news, state guides and NJ sportsbook comparison, and we're excited about the potential for adding even more value to users, including those seeking odds comparison and betting tips, in the near future."

With the US sports betting market predicted to reach $8bn in revenue by 2030*, BettingUS.com has the potential to become a leading sportsbook comparison tool spanning multiple regulated states in America.

*Source: H2 Gambling Capital, October 2018

More info: https://www.bettingus.com

About Seven Star Digital

Seven Star Digital was established in 2016 with a simple aim: to provide a better gambling comparison experience. The company has grown significantly since launch, using cutting-edge digital marketing to help hundreds of thousands of players find their perfect online gambling site.

