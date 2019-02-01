Seven Trailblazers Named 2019 'Strong Men & Women in Virginia History'

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia celebrated the achievements of seven African-American leaders during the seventh annual "Strong Men & Women in Virginia History" awards program held Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Richmond Marriott. The program honors prominent African Americans past and present who have made noteworthy and admirable contributions to the commonwealth, the nation and their professions.

"These honorees have persevered through struggles and challenges to become members of the armed forces, authors, community leaders, educators, judges and politicians," said Bill Murray, senior vice president – Corporate Affairs & Communications, Dominion Energy. "They are a strong example for people who wish to serve their communities, and we are pleased to recognize them for their leadership and accomplishments."

"The Library of Virginia is delighted to partner with Dominion Energy again in 2019 to make the Strong Men & Women in Virginia History program possible," said Librarian of Virginia Sandra G. Treadway. "The life stories and accomplishments of the men and women honored this year are powerful and inspirational, and it is wonderful to have this opportunity to share their contributions with a wide audience."

This year's honorees are:

- Kwame Alexander Writer and Youth Advocate, Fairfax County - Lawrence A. Davies Minister and Civic Leader, Fredericksburg - Fannie W. Fitzgerald* Educator & Elementary School Supervisor, Prince William County - Deanna Reed Mayor and Mentor, Harrisonburg - William T. Stone* Judge and Civic Leader, Williamsburg - Gladys B. West Mathematician and Educator, King George County - Andrew J. White Sr. Minister and Community Activist, Petersburg

*Posthumous honor



Four high school student essay winners were also recognized during the ceremony. Each wrote essays, selected from over 200 entries, about what equality means to them.

The winners of the 2019 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History student essay competition are:

- Erika Garcia Washington-Lee High School, Arlington - Katherine Stenner Clover Hill High School, Chesterfield - Loren Vermillion Gate City High School, Gate City - William Lee Williams Granby High School, Norfolk

Each student will receive an Apple MacBook Air laptop and $1,000 for their school.

NOTE TO EDITORS:

Photos and biographies of this year's honorees are available at http://edu.lva.virginia.gov/changemakers/strong-mw-2019.

Winning student essays are available at http://edu.lva.virginia.gov/strong-men-women-in-virginia-history/student-essay-contest/student-essay-contest-winners/.

Videos/photos of the event will be posted on the Dominion Energy media downloads page at https://www.dominionenergy.com/about-us/contact-us/media-downloads.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $35 million in 2018 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education, and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About the Library of Virginia

The Library of Virginia (www.lva.virginia.gov), located in historic downtown Richmond, holds the world's most extensive collection of material about the Old Dominion and has been a steward of the commonwealth's documentary and printed heritage since 1823. The story of Virginia and Virginians has been told in many ways since 1607. At the Library of Virginia it is told through more than 119 million manuscripts and nearly 2.5 million books, serials, bound periodicals, microfilm reels, newspapers and state and federal documents, each an individual tile in the vast and colorful mosaic of Virginia's experience.

